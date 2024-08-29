New bus service 861 to connect Yishun East & Khatib MRT from Sep. 15

Yishun and Sembawang residents will be getting a new bus service 861 from Sep. 15, 2024, Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat announced via Facebook on Aug. 29, 2024.

The service is part of the Bus Connectivity Enhancement Programme (BCEP) announced by Chee on Jul. 30, 2024.

"Service 861 will make it easier for residents in Yishun East to travel to Khatib MRT station. For residents of Yishun and Sembawang, it will also enhance connectivity to local amenities and schools," Chee wrote.

Upwards of S$900 million will be spent over the next 8 years to improve bus services, in response to changes in travel patterns and increased demand for such services.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) had previously stated that it was looking to connect residents in new and upcoming BTO developments in Yishun East to Khatib MRT station.

Bus service 861

The bus service, run by Tower Transit, will operate between Sembawang Bus Interchange, Canberra MRT station, and Khatib MRT station.

Here is a map of 861's route by Tower Transit:

Tower Transit wrote that the service enhances connectivity between new developments in Yishun East and Khatib MRT station.

The map shows that the service from Sembawang Bus Interchange will start at 5:30am, with the last trip departing at 11:30pm.

The last trip departing Sembawang Bus Interchange will operate as service 861A, a short-trip service variant of 861 that terminates at Khatib MRT station.

From Khatib MRT, the service will start at 6am, with the last trip departing at 11:58pm.

More bus routes to come

An "express feeder" bus service will be introduced in Tampines North in December 2024, providing a more direct connection to Tampines MRT station.

A bus service will also be extended to connect residents in Toa Payoh East to Caldecott MRT station, which will improve connectivity from Toa Payoh East to the Thomson-East Coast Line and the Circle Line by the end of this year.

A new City Direct Service (CDS) will be introduced in Punggol around October 2024, providing a direct route to the city.

Top photo from Chee Hong Tat/Facebook.