Back

New bus service 861 to connect Yishun East & Khatib MRT from Sep. 15

The new service will be operated by Tower Transit.

Tharun Suresh | August 29, 2024, 04:02 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Yishun and Sembawang residents will be getting a new bus service 861 from Sep. 15, 2024, Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat announced via Facebook on Aug. 29, 2024.

The service is part of the Bus Connectivity Enhancement Programme (BCEP) announced by Chee on Jul. 30, 2024.

"Service 861 will make it easier for residents in Yishun East to travel to Khatib MRT station. For residents of Yishun and Sembawang, it will also enhance connectivity to local amenities and schools," Chee wrote.

Upwards of S$900 million will be spent over the next 8 years to improve bus services, in response to changes in travel patterns and increased demand for such services.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) had previously stated that it was looking to connect residents in new and upcoming BTO developments in Yishun East to Khatib MRT station.

Bus service 861

The bus service, run by Tower Transit, will operate between Sembawang Bus Interchange, Canberra MRT station, and Khatib MRT station.

Here is a map of 861's route by Tower Transit:

busroutemap Screenshot from Tower Transit.

Tower Transit wrote that the service enhances connectivity between new developments in Yishun East and Khatib MRT station.

The map shows that the service from Sembawang Bus Interchange will start at 5:30am, with the last trip departing at 11:30pm.

The last trip departing Sembawang Bus Interchange will operate as service 861A, a short-trip service variant of 861 that terminates at Khatib MRT station.

From Khatib MRT, the service will start at 6am, with the last trip departing at 11:58pm.

More bus routes to come

An "express feeder" bus service will be introduced in Tampines North in December 2024, providing a more direct connection to Tampines MRT station.

A bus service will also be extended to connect residents in Toa Payoh East to Caldecott MRT station, which will improve connectivity from Toa Payoh East to the Thomson-East Coast Line and the Circle Line by the end of this year.

A new City Direct Service (CDS) will be introduced in Punggol around October 2024, providing a direct route to the city.

Top photo from Chee Hong Tat/Facebook. 

LED light festival illumi making debut in S'pore from Sep. 13, 2024 at Bayfront

Very colourful.

August 29, 2024, 03:46 PM

2 independent experts say mould problem at NTU's S$125 million Gaia building due to 'condensation & rain', not timber

The university will undertake measures for mould removal and prevention.

August 29, 2024, 02:42 PM

Sinkhole appears in Seoul, swallows car, leaves 2 seniors seriously injured

Oh dear.

August 29, 2024, 02:27 PM

S'porean man, 23, who threatened woman with chopper for sex gets 3 years & 20 weeks' jail, 6 cane strokes

He also threatened her with a Swiss Army knife to get her to follow him home.

August 29, 2024, 01:10 PM

Tsujiri Premium in Holland Village erroneously refunds diners due to glitch, asks for money back

A re-refund, if you will.

August 29, 2024, 11:46 AM

3 dead & 39 injured as powerful Typhoon Shanshan makes landfall in Japan

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of landslides, floods and large-scale damage.

August 29, 2024, 11:13 AM

Man, 44, found burned outside Potong Pasir flat had been left there by friend after night of drinking

He was left outside the unit by a friend who took him home.

August 29, 2024, 11:10 AM

Popular Californian coffee chain Blue Bottle Coffee launches 1st store in S'pore

This marks the brand's first foray into Southeast Asia.

August 29, 2024, 11:08 AM

Softshell turtle, likely a vulnerable species, wanders onto Jurong East footpath & gets removed by public

Under the Wildlife Act, it is an offence to keep and take any wildlife without the written approval of the director-general.

August 29, 2024, 10:57 AM

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov banned from leaving France, investigated for app's criminal activity due to lack of moderation

French prosecutors said that the app's lack of moderation allowed offences such as drug trafficking and the sharing of child sexual abuse images to go undetected.

August 29, 2024, 10:45 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.