Bukit Panjang resident does Aug. 9 BBQ along HDB corridor, neighbour calls police

A family in Bukit Panjang spent National Day evening on Friday, Aug. 9, barbecuing outside their Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat — only for the police to be called on them.

This was so as a fellow resident of Block 443D Fajar Road could not stand the smell and smoke wafting from the corridor into their home.

The incident occurred at about 7:30pm, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Smell of barbecue strong

The complainant told the Chinese media he had discovered a resident setting up a barbecue grill along the common area, with tables and chairs set up.

The occupants of the unit are five people, a couple in their 30s, two children and a foreign domestic worker.

Although the barbecue was set up in front of the unit, the smell and smoke from the flaming grill wafted into neighbouring units.

The complainant said: "The clothes that have been washed have to be rewashed because they smell like barbecue."

"I have to wait until I go to the supermarket to buy fabric refresher spray. This is selfish behavior and makes the neighbours suffer."

He called the police.

He continued: "Their behaviour left me speechless. My living room smells like a barbecue."

The police arrived at the scene at about 8pm to mediate.

The complainant claimed this was not the first time the family set up a barbecue grill station outside their flat.

Family responsible asked for comment

The Shin Min reporter found the male resident who was believed to have been responsible for the barbecue.

He did not deny or admit that his family was having a barbecue along the corridor and eventually said he had no comment.

What other residents said

Another resident who was interviewed said: "Actually, there is a barbecue pit in Jurong West, which is not far from here. If you really want to barbecue, you can consider going there. It is safer."

Not all residents minded the barbecue activities.

One resident said she was okay with it as long as it did not occur frequently.

Previous incident

Previously, a resident complained about a neighbour cooking dumplings along the corridor at Telok Blangah Crescent, which had been going on once a year for many years.

All photos via Shin Min Daily News