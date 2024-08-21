Back

Lorry entering Johor with 2,160kg of cabbage turned back to S'pore as veggie infested with bugs

Julia Yee | August 21, 2024, 05:50 PM

A lorry ferrying long cabbages from Singapore to Johor was turned away after pests were found in the vegetables.

The vehicle was stopped while trying to enter Johor via the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex at the Second Link, according to The Star.

The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (Marqis) Johor director shared that the lorry was carrying a substantial amount of cabbages.

More specifically, 216 boxes weighing, 2,160kg and worth RM6,800 (S$2,031), were inspected.

An offence

The inspection revealed that live pests, known as phyllotreta, were found on the vegetables.

These insects are also known as flea beetles, and can be found on crops.

Under the Maqis Act 2011, it is an offence to import agricultural products contaminated with pests, diseases, or other substances.

If convicted, offenders may face a fine of not more than RM100,000 (S$29,881), a jail term of not more than six years, or both.

Top images via Wikipedia and Google Maps

