BTS Suga apologises for riding electric scooter while drunk, was charged & fined by police

BTS member Min Yoongi, better known as Suga, 31, was questioned for driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol, police said on Wednesday (Aug. 7).

He was charged for violating the Road Traffic Act, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The Yongsan Police Station in Seoul said that they found the rapper lying motionless on the ground alone on the streets of the Hannam neighbourhood in Yongsan district the night before.

A police officer nearby approached to help him. He noticed the smell of alcohol, and subsequently handed him over to a nearby police station.

Police breathalyser tests revealed that his blood alcohol concentration was higher than 0.08 per cent, which warrants a license cancellation.

He was allowed to return home after completing the police investigation.

BigHit's statement

Suga's label, BigHit entertainment, which is a subsidiary of HYBE, issued a statement and apology following the incident.

The translated statement is as follows:

"We apologise for the accident involving BTS member Suga's electric scooter. On Tuesday night (Aug. 6), Suga used an electric scooter while wearing a helmet while returning home after drinking alcohol. After traveling about 500 meters, he fell while parking, and was given a ticket and license revocation as a result of a sobriety test by police officers who were nearby. The incident did not result in any personal injury or property damage, and he returned home under police escort. We apologise for the disappointment this artist's inappropriate behaviour caused many of you. As a social service worker, he will receive appropriate disciplinary action from his employer for his behaviour. We will be more careful to prevent this from happening in the future."

Suga himself also issued an apology on fan platform Weverse on Aug. 7.

The statement reads:

"Hello. This is Suga. It is with a heavy and apologetic heart that I have to come to you with such disappointment. After drinking at dinner last night, I rode home on an electric scooter. I violated road traffic laws as I thought it was a short distance away and didn't realise that I was not allowed to use the scooter while intoxicated. While setting up my electric scooter at the front gate of my house, I fell down alone. A police officer was nearby and as a result of a breathalyser test, my licence was revoked and I was fined. No one was harmed or any facilities were damaged during this process. I bow my head in apology to everyone as it is my responsibility and there is no room for excuse. I apologise to everyone who was hurt by my careless and wrong actions and I will be more careful in my actions to avoid such incidents in the future."

The artist has been serving as a social service agent since March, which is an alternative form of military service in South Korea, and is due to be discharged in June 2025.

Photo via Weverse and agustd/Instagram