Back

British Hainan to close Joo Chiat outlet in Feb. 2025

They are moving out due to the building's redevelopment plans.

Khine Zin Htet | August 28, 2024, 05:06 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

British Hainan's outlet at Joo Chiat will close by February 2025.

The restaurant announced the closure on Facebook on Aug. 27.

British Hainan is known for its traditional Hainanese cuisine with English influences.

Closing due to landlord's redevelopment

In their post, the restaurant said the decision to shut down the Joo Chiat location is due to their landlord's redevelopment plans.

They expressed gratitude for the 11 years of sharing Singapore Hainanese cuisine in the shophouse, and encouraged patrons to visit before the closure to "reminisce and capture memories together".

Thanked landlord

In the comments section, the establishment's founder Frederick Puah extended his thanks to the building owner, Seah Construction, for providing them with the "best rental" rate that was "lower than the market price" over the past decade.

Puah invited those interested in helping expand British Hainan in the Katong, Joo Chiat, and East Coast areas to get in touch with him.

The restaurant was originally established as a tribute to Puah’s father, a Hainanese cook who worked on a British ship.

In addition to the Joo Chiat outlet, British Hainan operates another outlet at Kallang Way.

They also launched a new venture under a partnership called Treasure Toast at Purvis Street in July this year.

Top photos from Google Maps and British Hainan/Facebook

S'pore man, 51, locks himself in Beach Road HDB flat, police break down door to stop him from harming himself

Police investigations are ongoing.

August 28, 2024, 04:52 PM

KFC S'pore Cheesy Zinger Meltz returning from Sep. 4, 2024

It's back!!!!

August 28, 2024, 04:46 PM

S'porean man, 54, cycled nude on Lazarus Island & flashed female students at NUS, NTU

The judge called for a report to assess his suitability for a mandatory treatment order.

August 28, 2024, 04:36 PM

S'pore dollar 2nd best performing currency in Asia after M'sia ringgit

The exchange rate is at US$1 to S$1.30 as of Aug. 28, 2024

August 28, 2024, 04:12 PM

Another hole appears in KL road 50m away from sinkhole that tourist fell into

This is the third hole that has appeared in KL.

August 28, 2024, 03:54 PM

Man, 60, found dead at foot of block at Jurong East St 32

Investigations are ongoing.

August 28, 2024, 02:43 PM

Japanese panic buying rice as typhoons, holiday season & supply shortages converge

Even the Japanese engage in panic buying, but for rice.

August 28, 2024, 02:13 PM

ICA officer jailed 14 months for stealing S$650 from 5 victims at Changi Airport

Three of the victims had their money stolen while he was checking their belongings.

August 28, 2024, 02:10 PM

Popular Hainanese coffee stall with long queues in KL opens pop-up at Somerset till Sep. 2, 2024

Catch them while they're still here.

August 28, 2024, 01:57 PM

Hezbollah's exchange of missile strikes with Israel could result in an even more unstable Middle East

Hezbollah, once seen as an Iranian proxy, has become "an almost equal partner".

August 28, 2024, 01:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.