British Hainan to close Joo Chiat outlet in Feb. 2025

British Hainan's outlet at Joo Chiat will close by February 2025.

The restaurant announced the closure on Facebook on Aug. 27.

British Hainan is known for its traditional Hainanese cuisine with English influences.

Closing due to landlord's redevelopment

In their post, the restaurant said the decision to shut down the Joo Chiat location is due to their landlord's redevelopment plans.

They expressed gratitude for the 11 years of sharing Singapore Hainanese cuisine in the shophouse, and encouraged patrons to visit before the closure to "reminisce and capture memories together".

Thanked landlord

In the comments section, the establishment's founder Frederick Puah extended his thanks to the building owner, Seah Construction, for providing them with the "best rental" rate that was "lower than the market price" over the past decade.

Puah invited those interested in helping expand British Hainan in the Katong, Joo Chiat, and East Coast areas to get in touch with him.

The restaurant was originally established as a tribute to Puah’s father, a Hainanese cook who worked on a British ship.

In addition to the Joo Chiat outlet, British Hainan operates another outlet at Kallang Way.

They also launched a new venture under a partnership called Treasure Toast at Purvis Street in July this year.

