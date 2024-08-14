Back

TP & LTA catch errant cyclists for breaching cycling group size rule, 32 fines issued

Up to 10 cyclists can ride 2 abreast on roads with more than 1 lane.

Belmont Lay | August 14, 2024, 09:38 AM

A total of 32 composition fines were issued to errant on-road cyclists for breaching the cycling group size rule, according to a joint release by traffic police (TP) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Aug. 13.

This was following enforcement operations conducted by TP and LTA officers on Jul. 28 and Aug. 4, 2024.

Cyclists who are caught flouting the cycling group size rule can be fined S$150.

This higher composition fine amount was raised with effect from Jan. 1, 2022 to improve road safety and applies to those who break other existing cycling rules, TP and LTA said.

This includes failure to stop at red lights, cycling on expressways, and riding abreast of another cyclist along single lane roads or within bus lanes during bus lane operational hours.

During the enforcement operations, TP and LTA officers also conducted education outreach to raise awareness on cycling rules and guidelines.

Reminder

The police said they would like to remind all cyclists to abide by cycling rules and guidelines, for their safety, and to keep the roads safe for all.

Cyclists must:

• Obey all traffic signals and travel in the same direction as the flow of traffic.

• Wear a helmet when cycling on roads.

• Always ride as close as practicable to the far left edge of roads, and allow traffic to overtake them safely.

• Cycle in a single file on single-lane roads and during bus lane operational hours.

• Switch on front white and rear red lights in the dark.

• Always use bicycle lanes when available, and do not use any other part of the roadway.

• Keep to a maximum length of five bicycles when riding in groups, which means a maximum of five cyclists if riding in single file, or 10 cyclists if riding two abreast (only on roads with more than one lane).

• Not use mobile communication devices while riding.

• Not cycle on expressways, road tunnels and selected viaducts.

Top photo via TP/ LTA & Unsplash

