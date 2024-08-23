2 boys, both 15, arrested in anti-drug operation, 1 for alleged drug trafficking

113 suspected drug offenders were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) as part of an island-wide anti-drug operation in August.

Among those arrested was a 15-year-old male student brought in for suspected drug abuse, according to an Aug. 23 CNB release.

Another 15-year-old boy was arrested in follow-up investigations for suspected drug trafficking.

Operations were carried out in areas such as Bukit Timah, Ghim Moh, Hougang, Jurong, Marsiling, Mountbatten and Tampines from Aug. 12 to 23, 2024.

Authorities seized about 9.8kg of heroin, 3.3kg of "Ice", 620g of cannabis, 72g of ketamine, 171g of methamphetamine pills, 74 tablets and 48g of "Ecstasy" tablets, 4,404 Erimin-5 tablets, and 11 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, among others.

The drugs seized have an estimated street value of about S$1.54 million, CNB said.

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Largest heroin seizure in 2024

In the evening of Aug. 14, CNB arrested a 67-year-old Singaporean man.

He was found with 9.5kg of heroin, 2.6kg of ‘Ice’, 4,182 Erimin-5 tablets, 171g of methamphetamine pills, 18g of ‘Ecstasy’, and five bottles of methadone along with S$25,240.50 in cash.

This is the largest single heroin seizure in 2024, CNB said.

The estimated total worth of drugs seized from the man is about S$1.4 million.

15-year-old suspected drug trafficker arrested

On Aug. 19, CNB arrested a 15-year-old Singaporean boy for suspected drug abuse.

A small amount of "Ice" was found in his possession.

Follow-up investigations led to the arrest of another 15-year-old Singaporean boy suspected of drug trafficking.

Both are students.

Man, 45, arrested with variety of drugs

On Aug. 13, CNB arrested a 45-year-old Singaporean man for drug offences.

He was found with about 371g of "Ice", 124g of cannabis, 30g of "Ecstasy", 19g of ketamine and one Erimin-5 tablet.

Must engage our youths on drugs and their harm: Police

CNB's Deputy Assistant Commissioner Saherly Bin Limat, Director of Enforcement, noted that the operations saw the arrest of a 15-year-old suspected drug trafficker.

"This is a stark reminder to all, that we must not lower our attention on the teenage drug situation. We must continue to engage our youths on the topic of drugs and the harm drugs can cause," Saherly said.

He noted that parents play a key role in preventive drug education, lest youths end up getting information via dubious channels and start going down "the slippery slope" of drugs.

Saherly pointed out that CNB has resources online which parents can utilise to start such conversations with their children.

"The time to start engaging them is now, not later,” he concluded.

Top image from CNB