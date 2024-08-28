Bomb detonation in Johor triggers landslide, 2 policemen in ICU

Two policemen are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after a bomb detonation in Johor.

The detonation on Aug. 27 triggered a landslide which injured the policemen.

New Straits Times (NST) reported that Commissioner M. Kumar, Johor's police chief, said the incident took place at Bandar T6, Taman Lambak in Kluang, Johor.

He confirmed that the policemen involved in the accident were rushed to hospital.

Both of them were from the bomb disposal unit of the Johor police headquarters, according to Free Malaysia Today.

A Facebook post by the Johor police said the injured policemen were buried after detonating a bomb, and Harian Metro reported that they had been carrying out bomb disposal duties.

Policemen buried under debris

The policemen were apparently buried under debris from the landslide, which took place at around 3pm on Aug. 27.

NST reported that the injured policemen are both from the state police headquarters, and that they are now in intensive care.

One of the policemen sustained a broken hip, internal bleeding, and a broken rib, while the other had a broken thigh bone.

Top photo via Azrin Harun on Facebook