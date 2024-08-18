Back

Body of woman, 51, found in Lorong Lew Lian flat

Investigations are ongoing.

Khine Zin Htet | August 18, 2024, 01:29 PM

The body of a 51-year-old woman was found in Block 1 Lorong Lew Lian unit a few days after neighbours noticed the woman's absence.

The police found the body at around 9am on Aug. 16 after a neighbour alerted them.

Neighbours told Shin Min Daily News that they smelled an odour emanating from the flat and had not seen the woman for several days.

Did not see woman for several days: Neighbours

A neighbour, who typically saw the woman every morning as she went out for groceries, noted her absence and decided to call the police.

"I asked her next-door neighbour, who said they didn't see her drying clothes on Monday, nor did they see her open the windows, which she usually does when she's at home," another neighbour said.

The neighbour said the woman had lived in the flat for over 40 years.

Investigation ongoing

In response to queries by Mothership, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 1 Lorong Lew Lian at about 7:20am on Aug. 16.

A 51-year-old woman was found lying motionless in a residential unit and was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

Preliminary investigations indicate no foul play, and the case remains under investigation.

Top photo from Shin Min Daily News

