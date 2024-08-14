BlueSG car crashes through Whitley Road divider out of nowhere to complete jump scare effect

A driver travelling along Whitley Road was treated to a front row seat jump scare, when a BlueSG car suddenly crashed through the road divider from the opposite direction and landed on its side.

Footage of the incident was posted on Aug. 12, 2024, in the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group .

According to the caption, the incident happened on Jun. 29.

Appeared out of nowhere

The video showed the BlueSG car appearing out of nowhere before crashing through the divider.

The road in the opposite direction appeared congested at that time.

According to the caption, the video was apparently made public after the driver, whose vehicle got hit, had waited for over six weeks for a response from BlueSG regarding insurance matters in the wake of the incident.

The affected driver claimed that BlueSG had apparently said an investigation was still ongoing and had advised filing a claim with one's own insurance.

Due to the lack of a response from BlueSG, the driver, whose vehicle got hit, proceeded to repair their car independently.

Mothership has reached out to BlueSG for comment.

Investigation ongoing

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving three cars along Whitley Road towards Mount Pleasant Road on Jun. 29 at about 6pm.

Police investigations are ongoing and a 33-year-old man is assisting with investigations.

Top photo from SG Road Vigilante/Facebook