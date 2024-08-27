Back

'Blue Archive' café coming to S'pore on Aug. 30, menu inspired by game characters

Have a taste of Master Shiba’s cooking.

Charlize Kon | August 27, 2024, 05:53 PM

WhatsappFans of the "Blue Archive" game, listen up.

The Blue Archive X Aniplus cafe will be happening from Aug. 30 to Oct. 4, 2024 at Aniplus café.

The café collaboration will feature a specially curated menu inspired by the game's characters, exclusive souvenirs, and unique merchandise.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANIPLUS café (@anipluscafe.sg)

Transporting you into the world of Kivotos, the setting of Blue Archive, with a themed interior inspired by the game’s characters and story.

The visual display features students from Blue Archive's Cleaning & Clearing and Game Development clubs.

Blue Archive Photo wall Photo courtesy of Aniplus.

Blue Archive Cafe interior Photo courtesy of Aniplus.

'Blue Archive' themed menu

Mains, desserts, and drinks are crafted to reflect the game’s characters and storyline.

Here's the full menu:

Blue Archive_Aniplus_Menu Photo courtesy of Aniplus.

Aniplus Cafe

Address: 8 Raffles Avenue, #01-13C Annexe, Esplanade Mall, Singapore 039802

Operating hours: 11:45am to 9:15pm, daily

Reserve a table here.

Top photos in courtesy of Aniplus.

