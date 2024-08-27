'Blue Archive' café coming to S'pore on Aug. 30, menu inspired by game characters

Fans of the "Blue Archive" game, listen up.

The Blue Archive X Aniplus cafe will be happening from Aug. 30 to Oct. 4, 2024 at Aniplus café.

The café collaboration will feature a specially curated menu inspired by the game's characters, exclusive souvenirs, and unique merchandise.

Transporting you into the world of Kivotos, the setting of Blue Archive, with a themed interior inspired by the game’s characters and story.

The visual display features students from Blue Archive's Cleaning & Clearing and Game Development clubs.

'Blue Archive' themed menu

Mains, desserts, and drinks are crafted to reflect the game’s characters and storyline.

Here's the full menu:

Aniplus Cafe

Address: 8 Raffles Avenue, #01-13C Annexe, Esplanade Mall, Singapore 039802

Operating hours: 11:45am to 9:15pm, daily

Reserve a table here.

Top photos in courtesy of Aniplus.