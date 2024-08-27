'Blue Archive' café coming to S'pore on Aug. 30, menu inspired by game characters

Fans of the "Blue Archive" game, listen up.
The Blue Archive X Aniplus cafe will be happening from Aug. 30 to Oct. 4, 2024 at Aniplus café.
The café collaboration will feature a specially curated menu inspired by the game's characters, exclusive souvenirs, and unique merchandise.
Transporting you into the world of Kivotos, the setting of Blue Archive, with a themed interior inspired by the game’s characters and story.
The visual display features students from Blue Archive's Cleaning & Clearing and Game Development clubs.
'Blue Archive' themed menu
Mains, desserts, and drinks are crafted to reflect the game’s characters and storyline.
Here's the full menu:
Address: 8 Raffles Avenue, #01-13C Annexe, Esplanade Mall, Singapore 039802
Operating hours: 11:45am to 9:15pm, daily
Reserve a table here.
Top photos in courtesy of Aniplus.
