Bishan HDB maisonette with 4 bedrooms listed for S$1.88 million

A four-bedroom maisonette in Bishan Street 22 has been listed for an eye-watering S$1.88 million.

This is significantly higher than the current highest transacted price in the neighbourhood: S$1.568 million, sold in July 2024.

Previously, another five-room flat in the same Natura Loft estate broke records after changing hands for S$1.5 million.

The most recently listed unit however is part of an older estate at Blk 261, having obtained its Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in 1991.

With 1,580 of square footage, the maisonette was described as being in move-in condition, and "tastefully renovated".

The nearest MRT station — Bishan — is 1.6km away, while Catholic High School and Ang Mo Kio Secondary School are both located within a 2km radius.

Despite its advantages, the price tag does seem rather high.

According to 99.co, a low-floor maisonette located in the same area was transacted for S$1.19 million just this month, while a middle-floor unit was sold for S$1.3 million.

"Unrealistic"

Previously, the Ministry of National Development (MND), Housing and Development Board (HDB), and the Council of Estate Agents (CEA) issued a statement calling out a Toa Payoh flat for listing an "unrealistic" asking price.

The flat was a DBSS unit in Toa Payoh and had been listed for S$2 million.

"While resale transactions are on a ‘willing buyer-willing seller’ basis, prospective buyers are strongly advised to evaluate their finances and housing options carefully, and be rational and prudent in their decision, especially in the current economic and geopolitical climate," the statement added.

After HDB launched its flat portal on May 13, HDB said that it would remove listings with "unrealistic" pricing.

The portal also has a built-in feature which prompts sellers if their listing price exceeds the highest transacted price of nearby units of the same flat type in the past six months by 10 per cent or more.

