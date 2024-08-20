Back

4 mooncake sets to impress your relatives with this Mid-Autumn

Mooncakes for everyone.

| Lee Wei Lin | Sponsored | August 20, 2024, 12:00 PM

Mid-Autumn Festival is around the corner — Sep. 17, to be exact — and the tradition of eating (and gifting) mooncakes is still going strong in Singapore.

This year, we rounded up five of what we think are the mooncakes best suited to impress your relatives with. There's bound to be something for everyone.

Peach Blossoms at Parkroyal Collection: Delightful Four Collection (Blossoms Pavilion Box)

Award-winning Modern Chinese restaurant Peach Blossoms is back with mooncakes this year.

This year’s Delightful Four Collection consists of a mix of perennial favourites and unique flavours.

The cherry on top is that the Blossoms Pavilion Box, which draws inspiration from the iconic sculptural pavilions located in the hotel, transforms into an organiser for your tea bags, or a stylish stationery box.

Each box consists of one each of the following flavours:

  • Charcoal Peach Long Jing with Okinawa Brown Sugar Mochi

  • Mung Bean and Red Bean Symphony

  • Single Yolk with White Lotus Paste

  • Double Yolk with White Lotus Paste

The first two are new introductions this year, and are flavours that both the young and young-at-heart will enjoy.

The charcoal mooncake is filled with Peach Long Jing Paste and Okinawa Brown Sugar Mochi.

The mung bean and red bean paste are well-balanced and have just the right amount of sweetness.

The set costs S$73.50 with their early bird promo, and can be purchased here.

Ralph's Coffee Mooncakes

Ralph's Coffee, which was created by Ralph Lauren, has what we think is the cutest mooncake packaging this year.

It's designed to look like a classic steam locomotive — in case you're wondering, yes, you can move the entire set around — and has the brand's bear in the driver's seat. Super cute.

Each set comprises of three each of the following flavours:

  • Coffee

  • Raspberry Chocolate

The set costs S$118 and is available at Ralph's Coffee Shaw and Marina Bay Sands.

Cedric Grolet Mooncake Collection

Mooncakes with a French twist — these mooncakes come encased in a thin chocolate shell, and are available in five flavours.

For those who prefer having the choice of what mooncakes they put in their fridges, this one's for you: you can pick exactly which two mooncakes you want in each set.

Here are the five flavours available this year:

  • Pecan and vanilla: vanilla ganache, vanilla milk jam, pecan biscuit, crispy vanilla

  • Raspberry: raspberry ganache, raspberry gel, fresh raspberries, vanilla biscuit, shortbread

  • Peanut and banana: peanut ganache, banana gel, peanut caramel, crispy peanut

  • Pistachio: pistachio ganache, pistachio gel, pistachio sponge, crispy pistachio

  • Coconut: coconut ganache, coconut gel, coconut sponge, crispy coconut

A set of two mooncakes costs S$52 and can be purchased here.

Mdm Ling Bakery: Kueh Lapis Mooncake

Kueh lapis, but in mooncake form. We'd never have thought it worked, but it does.

Among Mdm Ling Bakery's offerings this year is what we think is made for those who can't wait for Chinese New Year goodies, but with a twist.

Each set comes with one each of the following flavours:

  • Belgium chocolate kueh lapis

  • Mango kueh lapis

  • Signature original kueh lapis

  • Fragrant pandan kueh lapis

The set costs S$60.80 with their early bird promo, and can be purchased here.

The first listicle slot is brought to you by Parkroyal Collection.

