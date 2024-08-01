Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut opens third outlet at Singpost Centre on Aug. 2, offers up to 23% off until Aug. 4

Craving food that satisfies that perfect crunch you’re oh so craving? Why not add Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut to your bucket list?

Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut is a restaurant known for serving a variety of Indonesian cuisine and is especially known for its crispy fried duck.

In fact, Indonesian ex-president Joko Widodo was spotted eating at the restaurant’s Lucky Plaza outlet during his visit to Singapore for the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in November 2018.

Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut currently has two outlets at Lucky Plaza and Westgate.

But fear not Singaporean ‘Easties’, Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut will be opening a new outlet at Singpost Centre #B1-130 on Aug. 2.

Even better, the restaurant is offering up to 23 per cent off all orders from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4.

So let’s give you a breakdown of what food you can order from this restaurant.

Original Crispy Fried Duck + Rice (S$11.90)

Deep fried to a crispy finish, the Original Crispy Fried Duck is a highlight dish of Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut.

The restaurant said it is renowned as the first halal crispy fried duck restaurant in Singapore.

Original Smash Fried Chicken + Rice (S$9.90)

If duck isn’t up your alley, why not try the “Original Smash Fried Chicken”?

The restaurant said their duck and chicken are marinated for 24 hours in a savoury blend of secret spices, then fried to crispy perfection.

They added they only use fresh duck and chicken to ensure the best quality.

Oxtail Soup (S$9.90)

Their oxtail soup is described to be “hearty and richly flavoured”.

Slow-cooked with a combination of vegetables, herbs, and spices, the tender and gelatinous meat of the oxtail is sure to give you all the cosy goodness to warm you up on a rainy day.

Kangkong Belachan (S$7.50)

Don’t forget to eat your greens! A traditional and popular Southeast Asian dish specially cooked with chili and belachan, get yourself a plate of kangkong belachan to share with your friends and family when visiting.

Other signature items

Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut’s other signature items also include crispy duck skin, as well as fried egg and tofu.

The restaurant described its Crispy Duck Skin as a unique delicacy. It is flavourful and marinated in a savoury blend of secret spices. The dish is available in limited stock.

For those who may prefer something lighter, you can try getting the Fried Egg and Tofu dish. The dish features an omelette with cubed tofu topped with spicy-sweet sauces.

Different types of chili

Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut also offers five different types of chilis with four different spice levels, if you want to add a little spice to your meal.

So what are you waiting for? Head down to Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut at Singpost Centre on Aug. 2 to satisfy your Indonesian food cravings for a discounted 23 per cent off your orders.

There’s also good news for Malaysians as Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut will be expanding to Malaysia in Oct. 2024 with its first outlet opening in Sunway Pyramid, Selangor.

This sponsored article by Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut made this writer very hungry.

Cover photo courtesy of Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut and Singpost Centre website.