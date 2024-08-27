K-pop idol BamBam at Ngee Ann City on Sep. 10 for Lancôme event

K-pop idol BamBam will be back in Singapore on Sep. 10 for a Lancôme event.

The 27-year-old is known for being part of the boy group Got7 and recently performed at Waterbomb Singapore 2024.

Event details

BamBam will be in Singapore for Lancôme's Génifique Ultimate Spaceship pop-up.

The pop-up will be held at the pedestrian walkway along Ngee Ann City, along Orchard Road.

From 10am on Sep. 10, the first 100 customers to purchase the Génifique Ultimate Serum 50ml at the pop-up will be eligible to enter the fan zone, where they stand a chance to meet BamBam.

10 lucky fans who get to answer a BamBam-related question will get to win:

A meet-and-greet session with BamBam

photo with BamBam

Lancôme starter kit worth S$112

More details can be found here.

Good luck.