K-pop idol BamBam at Ngee Ann City on Sep. 10 for Lancôme event

Calling all Ahgases.

Fasiha Nazren | August 27, 2024, 10:10 AM

K-pop idol BamBam will be back in Singapore on Sep. 10 for a Lancôme event.

The 27-year-old is known for being part of the boy group Got7 and recently performed at Waterbomb Singapore 2024.

@mothership.nova its not a glitch, its just the sight of people getting wet 🙃 Mothership is the Official Digital Media Partner of WATERBOMB SINGAPORE 2024. #tiktoksg #sgconcert #singaporeconcert #bambam #got7 #hardcarry #WATERBOMB #WATERBOMBSINGAPORE #WATERBOMBSG #SENTOSA #silosobeach @WATERBOMB SINGAPORE @뱀뱀 BamBam ♬ 하드캐리 Hard Carry - GOT7

Event details

BamBam will be in Singapore for Lancôme's Génifique Ultimate Spaceship pop-up.

The pop-up will be held at the pedestrian walkway along Ngee Ann City, along Orchard Road.

Photo by Lancôme.

From 10am on Sep. 10, the first 100 customers to purchase the Génifique Ultimate Serum 50ml at the pop-up will be eligible to enter the fan zone, where they stand a chance to meet BamBam.

@mothership.nova BamBam at Lancôme Génifique Ultimate Spaceship 📍: Pedestrian walkway facing Ngee Ann City 📅: Sep. 10 ⏰: From 7pm #bambam #lancome #kpop #got7 #orchard #tiktoksg #singapore #whattodo #whattoplay #lancomesg #genifique @Lancôme @뱀뱀 BamBam ♬ Sour & Sweet - BamBam

10 lucky fans who get to answer a BamBam-related question will get to win:

  • A meet-and-greet session with BamBam

  • photo with BamBam

  • Lancôme starter kit worth S$112

More details can be found here.

Good luck.

