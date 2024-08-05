Thai actress Baifern in S'pore for SK-II event on Aug. 6

Thai actress Baifern will be in Singapore on Aug. 6 to attend a SK-II brand event at Paragon.

Baifern was announced as the skincare brand's regional ambassador on Aug. 5.

During her appearance here, five fans will also get up close and personal with Baifern, and win a signed bottle of Facial Treatment Essence.

To stand a chance to win, one can head down to any SK-II counter in Singapore to try their Magic Scan, and post a photo of your skin age using the Magic Scan template on the brand's #ArigatoPITERA highlight.

Baifern at SK-II pop-up

Date: Aug. 6 (Tues)

Time: 5pm- 6pm

Address: Paragon Singapore, 290 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238859

Top photos from Baifern's Instagram