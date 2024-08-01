Badminton: S'pore's Loh Kean Yew beats world number 6, moves on to quarter-finals

Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew moves on to the quarter-finals in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
In a nail-biting match, Loh faced Li Shifeng from China in the round of 16.
During the first match, Loh was trailing 15-18, but turned the game around to win 23-21.
In the second match, Loh continued to extend his lead.
Within 25 minutes, Loh sealed his victory with a 21-15 win.
He will move on to the quarter finals which will take place on Aug. 2.
He will face Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, the world number two.
Top photo via Olympics
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.