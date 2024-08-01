Badminton: S'pore's Loh Kean Yew beats world number 6, moves on to quarter-finals

Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew moves on to the quarter-finals in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a nail-biting match, Loh faced Li Shifeng from China in the round of 16.

During the first match, Loh was trailing 15-18, but turned the game around to win 23-21.

In the second match, Loh continued to extend his lead.

Within 25 minutes, Loh sealed his victory with a 21-15 win.

He will move on to the quarter finals which will take place on Aug. 2.

He will face Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, the world number two.

