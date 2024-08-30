Back

Temperatures in S'pore fell to 22.3°C on early Aug. 28 morning amidst thunderstorm

A cool and stormy night.

Matthias Ang | August 30, 2024, 12:14 AM

You were not alone when you were suddenly feeling chilly early Wednesday morning.

A temperature of 22.3°C was recorded on Aug. 28 in Singapore at about 3am at Admiralty, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

In addition, temperatures below 24°C were registered at areas, such as Pasir Panjang and Ang Mo Kio.

Thunderstorms contributed to lower temperatures

In response to Mothership's queries, the MSS said thunderstorms occurred over many areas of Singapore overnight between 1:30am and 3:30am, which contributed to lower temperatures being registered.

MSS explained that this is due to downdrafts from a thunderstorm — cold air that moves downwards from a thunderstorm as rain falls.

Hence, low temperatures due to intense thunderstorms may occur from time to time.

MSS added that the daily minimum temperatures over the "next few days" are expected to range from 25°C to 26°C.

Short thundery showers were forecasted for second half of August

Earlier on Aug. 16, 2024, the MSS issued an advisory that localised short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the late morning and afternoon on several days in the second half of the month.

The daily maximum temperatures were also forecast to range between 32°C and 34°C on most days in the second half of the month.

A few nights may also be warm and humid, with temperatures possibly staying above 28°C.

Despite the showers, the rainfall was also forecast to be below average over most parts of Singapore.

Top image via Dan777/Xiaohongshu

