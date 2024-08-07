Back

Cat B COE price rises to S$106,101

COE premiums went up across the board.

Belmont Lay | August 07, 2024, 05:24 PM

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums went up across the board in the first round of bidding for August 2024.

Cat A

The COE premium for Category A, for smaller, less powerful cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as for EVs with up to 110 kilowatts of power, rose to S$94,289.

This was 2.6 per cent higher than the last round's S$91,899.

Cat B

The premium for Category B, for bigger, more powerful cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp, as well as EVs with more than 110 kilowatts of power, rose to S$106,101.

This was a 6.1 per cent increase from the last round's S$100,000.

Open category

The premium for the open category COE price was S$105,239, which is 4.9 per cent more than the premium set at the last tender, where it was S$100,341.

Open category certificates can be used to register any vehicle type excluding motorcycles, but end up used almost exclusively for larger, more powerful cars.

The motorcycle COE premium ended up at S$9,601, an increase of 5.6 per cent from S$9,089.

The commercial vehicle COE premium went up 0.7 per cent from S$70,601 to S$71,100.

Top photo via Unsplash

