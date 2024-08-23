S'pore woman, 41, arrested for alleged involvement in 13 rental scams where victims lost over S$47,000

A 41-year-old woman was arrested over her alleged involvement in rental scams which saw victims lose more than S$47,000.

Became uncontactable after getting rental deposit

Between May and August 2024, several victims lodged reports with the police about getting cheated when they responded to online ads for residential units being put up for rent.

The victims said that after they agreed on a rental arrangement and paid the deposit via bank transfer, she allegedly became uncontactable.

Believed to be involved in 13 rental scams

Officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the woman and arrested her on Aug. 22.

Preliminary investigations showed that she is believed to be involved in 13 similar rental scam cases with total losses of more than S$47,000.

Police also seized two handphones, four bank cards, two thumb drives, and a notebook with entries of transactions.

The woman will be charged in court on Aug. 23 for cheating.

Property agent scams in 2023

Over S$1.7 million was lost between January and March 2023 to scammers posing as property agents.

Police previously said that such scammers would list properties for rent on various sites such as Facebook and Carousell.

To convince their targets to pay deposits, the scammers would share photos of business cards, virtual tours, and fake lease agreements.

How to avoid rental scams

To avoid falling prey to rental scams, members of the public are advised to ensure the person they deal with is the rightful owner of the unit or an accredited real estate agent.

They should also request to visit the unit and verify with the owner if the rental offer exists and is genuine, police said.

Those who wish to find out more about such scams can visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Helpline at 1800-722-6688.

To report information on such scams, you may call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

Related articles

Top image from Canva / Singapore Police Force