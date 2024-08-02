Anwar to meet Putin & discuss economic cooperation

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will be meeting Russia's President Vladimir Putin in a few weeks' time.

No exact date of the meeting was reported by Malaysian media Bernama, The Star, and New Straits Times.

The news was shared by Anwar at the launch of GXBank headquarters on Aug. 2, 2024.

He shared he received an invitation from Putin to discuss economic cooperation.

Anwar stressed doing so would position Malaysia as a country which holds an "independent" stance and is not hostile towards anyone.

“Our principles are to always defend freedom, reject oppression and not allow any quarters or countries to oppress, insult, or murder innocents,” Anwar said, as quoted by The Star.

Russia made an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late 2022, with casualties numbering in the tens of thousands on both sides.

Joining BRICS

In June, Anwar said that Malaysia is formally applying to join BRICS, the international organisation initially made up of Brazil, India, China, and South Africa.

The organisation added Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates in 2023.

On Jul. 28, Anwar received a courtesy call from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the latter's official visit to Malaysia.

Their discussion primarily centred on Malaysia's application for membership in the BRICS.

"This potential membership holds substantial promise for both nations and underscores our commitment to fostering robust international collaboration," Anwar wrote in a Facebook post dated Jul. 28.

Top image via Anwar Ibrahim/Facebook