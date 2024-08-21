Anwar disappointed in public backlash over Palestinians being brought to M'sia for treatment

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has expressed disappointment over backlash from some Malaysians over the taking in of injured Palestinians from Gaza for treatment.

Speaking at an event in Skudai, Johor on Aug. 17, Anwar said some criticised the government's decision to transport 41 injured Palestinians to Malaysia for medical treatment, along with their families.

"Some people started to criticise, saying I shouldn't be the prime minister of Malaysia, telling me to become the prime minister of Palestine if I really wanted to help," he said, according to Bernama.

Malaysia has been a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause, particularly so since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

Anwar has notably been vocal about his support for Palestine, showing up at a packed stadium rally in a keffiyeh and expressing condolences upon the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and subsequently slamming Meta when his condolence post got deleted.

Meta designates Hamas a "dangerous group" and bans content praising them, but said it had "erroneously" removed the Malaysian PM's post.

Despite the vocal support from Malaysians for Palestinians and their strong antipathy towards Israel, both of which Anwar has echoed, Malaysia's mission of mercy did not go uncriticised.

Anwar also called out certain civil servants for laying on the criticism instead of praising the government for its efforts.

"I hope they can open their mind a little bit because we are the first country in Asia that brings in injured Palestinians for treatment. How is this possible? Because our Cabinet, our leaders in the Unity Government agreed to take the common responsibility to do this."

Anwar has assiduously courted the support of Malaysia's civil servants, often with monetary means.

In May 2024 he announced a pay bump for civil servants of over 13 per cent, linked to performance.

Top image from Anwar Ibrahim/FB.