Back

Anwar disappointed in public backlash over Palestinians being brought to M'sia for treatment

Anwar expressed sadness.

Sulaiman Daud | August 21, 2024, 09:29 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has expressed disappointment over backlash from some Malaysians over the taking in of injured Palestinians from Gaza for treatment.

Speaking at an event in Skudai, Johor on Aug. 17, Anwar said some criticised the government's decision to transport 41 injured Palestinians to Malaysia for medical treatment, along with their families.

"Some people started to criticise, saying I shouldn't be the prime minister of Malaysia, telling me to become the prime minister of Palestine if I really wanted to help," he said, according to Bernama.

Malaysia has been a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause, particularly so since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

Anwar has notably been vocal about his support for Palestine, showing up at a packed stadium rally in a keffiyeh and expressing condolences upon the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and subsequently slamming Meta when his condolence post got deleted.

Meta designates Hamas a "dangerous group" and bans content praising them, but said it had "erroneously" removed the Malaysian PM's post.

Despite the vocal support from Malaysians for Palestinians and their strong antipathy towards Israel, both of which Anwar has echoed, Malaysia's mission of mercy did not go uncriticised.

Anwar also called out certain civil servants for laying on the criticism instead of praising the government for its efforts.

"I hope they can open their mind a little bit because we are the first country in Asia that brings in injured Palestinians for treatment. How is this possible? Because our Cabinet, our leaders in the Unity Government agreed to take the common responsibility to do this."

Anwar has assiduously courted the support of Malaysia's civil servants, often with monetary means.

In May 2024 he announced a pay bump for civil servants of over 13 per cent, linked to performance.

Top image from Anwar Ibrahim/FB.

Huge pasar malam near Tampines MRT station open till Sep. 15, 2024

There's also a rodeo bull!!!!

August 21, 2024, 10:01 AM

Tourists claim bus driver left them stranded along road in Little India after they refused to buy souvenirs

A video of the incident shows the driver unloading the group's luggage from the bus.

August 21, 2024, 09:52 AM

Al Jasra in Kembangan suspended 2 weeks for not keeping premises free of infestation

It is closed from Aug. 20 to Sep. 2, 2024.

August 21, 2024, 09:48 AM

S'porean woman, 22, admits to showing colleague's nude photos to other co-workers

She reportedly obtained a video containing the photos from the victim's ex-boyfriend, who kept them without the victim's consent.

August 21, 2024, 02:47 AM

Relatable, hopeful, 'jarring': Former NMPs on PM Wong's 'major reset' message in maiden National Day Rally speech

Lots of feelings for a milestone speech.

August 20, 2024, 09:15 PM

M'sia motorcyclist draws hammer from jacket & tosses it at car behind, narrowly missing

Unworthy.

August 20, 2024, 09:14 PM

StarHub broadband customers experiencing disruptions across S'pore on Aug. 20 evening

Uh oh.

August 20, 2024, 09:14 PM

S'porean man, 55, jailed after forcing his daughter, then 10, to stroke his genitals & watch porn

When the man was arrested, the police also found 140 obscene films in his handphone.

August 20, 2024, 08:48 PM

Barrier blocking Mount Fuji view removed to prevent typhoon damage

It was initially put up in May 2024 to deter unruly behaviour from visitors.

August 20, 2024, 07:55 PM

M'sia woman, 31, who made eerie noises & pretended to be a ghost to allegedly extort money from drivers, arrested

She would jump onto the road and startle drivers.

August 20, 2024, 07:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.