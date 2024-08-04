French pole vaulter misses out on Olympic medal as his manhood knocks down crossbar mid-jump

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati, 21, became an instant meme when he missed his target height and instead knocked down the pole with his crotch during his only event at the Olympics.

Couldn't resist adding a cartoon boing to Anthony Ammirati's pole vault. What a way to clip the bar 😵 fair play to the guy. pic.twitter.com/wGPtco2fy6 — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) August 3, 2024

On his third attempt to clear a height of 5.70m at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Aug. 4, Ammirati's was almost clear for a second before his manhood unfortunately clipped the crossbar, sending it crashing to the ground.

This had cost him his Olympic dreams, as his failure marked his exit from the Olympic games.

His knee hit the bat on his other attempt at the 5.70, and he finished with a combined score of 5.60 after four attempts, which was only good enough for 12th place.

Instant memefication

His failure, or legendary moment, was instantly immortalised on the internet.

There's nothing left for this guy to come live for an interview 💀 Anthony Ammirati has gone viral at the Paris 2024 Olympics after failing to reach his target height because his manhood caught the bar🌝#Paris2024 #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/L8juA5nJfG — Andrews MemeMania (@Andrew_memes2) August 3, 2024

Anthony Ammirati's huge pole leads to big loss in Olympics pole vault https://t.co/yeZOCOjj13 — Out Magazine (@outmagazine) August 3, 2024

Top photo via MattHighton and anthony_ammirati/Instagram