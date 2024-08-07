'The Office' star Angela Kinsey visits S'pore

Millennials, this might be better than watching a "Friends" marathon while eating bacon and scrolling through Tumblr.

Angela Kinsey, better known as Angela Martin from U.S. comedy "The Office", was recently in Singapore on a holiday with her husband, Joshua Snyder, and their children.

She shared some photos of her trip on her Facebook and Instagram, looking happier than she ever did on the show:

Kinsey is no stranger to the Southeast Asian region, having spent some years of her childhood in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Here's what she said about her trip:

"I have so many pictures from our trip to Singapore here are just a few! We had such a great time there! Growing up in Jakarta, my parents had friends in Singapore so we went there a lot. I had many wonderful memories from Singapore and being able to go back with my family was amazing!"

She shared some photos of herself at famous Singapore landmarks, including Gardens By The Bay and Lau Pa Sat hawker centre, along with some comments.

"A lady who loves plants. Cloud Forest, you were my happy place."

"Lau Pa Sat! Delicious!"

"Singapore Sling at @raffleshotelsingapore (adults got the real deal and it was so good... kids obviously got the non-alcoholic version and each table comes with a big bag of peanuts and you throw the shells on the floor.)"

After visiting Singapore, she and her family also travelled to Indonesia.

There was no word if her cat Bandit also made the trip over.

Top image from Angela Kinsey's FB.