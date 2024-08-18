Back

Japan's ANA in-flight safety video features Pokémon characters

For Pikachu Jet NH and Eevee Jet NH planes.

Belmont Lay | August 18, 2024, 01:58 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) on Aug. 15 unveiled its new in-flight safety video for its Pikachu- and Eevee-themed planes.

Get passengers to keep watching

Aimed at captivating passengers to get the safety message across effectively, the 4 minutes and 48 seconds instructional video features Pokemon characters who appear as passengers on the flight.

The Pokemon characters demonstrate and advise on the dos and don'ts of flying, such as not vaping in the cabin, putting on the emergency oxygen mask, properly fastening the seatbelt to avoid getting ejected from the seat, as well as knowing how to evacuate.

Pikachu, the undeniable star, was just being Pikachu on the plane.

Likewise for Psyduck.

Collaboration with The Pokemon Company

The quirky in-flight video is the result of ANA's collaboration with The Pokemon Company.

The airline said on their website that they "aim to provide excitement to our customers" and so that the in-flight safety video "can be enjoyed by people of all ages".

The video will play in the Pikachu Jet NH and Eevee Jet NH planes.

The themed planes are decorated with Pokemon livery and decorations inside and outside of the aircraft, and passengers can look forward to souvenirs, such wooden tags featuring Pikachu in a pilot's uniform.

Currently, the Pikachu Jet NH aircraft plies the route from Singapore's Changi Airport to Tokyo's Narita Airport and Haneda Airport, and vice versa.

The Eevee Jet NH aircraft is not making any flights to or from Singapore.

All photos via ANA

Body of woman, 51, found in Lorong Lew Lian flat

Investigations are ongoing.

August 18, 2024, 01:29 PM

Worker, 34, lies down on Lim Chu Kang side road to rest, gets run over by car

The fish farm owner who ran him over got jailed.

August 18, 2024, 12:34 PM

S$3.85m stolen from 10 landed houses in S’pore since Jun. 2024, police looking for 14 suspects

Three people has been arrested and charged in court.

August 18, 2024, 11:52 AM

S'pore emerges top in providing safe, clean drinking water, according to world ranking of 180 countries

Drink from the faucet.

August 18, 2024, 08:27 AM

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra granted royal pardon day after daughter becomes PM

What a surprise?

August 17, 2024, 08:41 PM

S'porean, 45, who wanted to buy Newcastle United, jailed 15 years & 9 months

He cheated banks into giving out more than S$69 million in loans.

August 17, 2024, 07:23 PM

Car engulfed in flames at Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 & 2 junction, explosions heard

Oh no.

August 17, 2024, 05:43 PM

China foreign minister Wang Yi meets Myanmar junta leader, ending rumors of internal coup

China has issues with illegal activity at the China-Myanmar border, but has not cut ties with the Naypyidaw government.

August 17, 2024, 05:22 PM

Man, 48, who held S'pore driving licence, dies after truck hit him & his stalled car along Johor highway

The victim was attempting to push the car to the emergency lane but the truck driver didn't see him or the car as it was too dark.

August 17, 2024, 05:04 PM

Woman pays S$9.30 for cai png at Bukit Batok Koufu food court, asks, 'Is it normal?'

Probably not.

August 17, 2024, 04:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.