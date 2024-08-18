Japan's ANA in-flight safety video features Pokémon characters

Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) on Aug. 15 unveiled its new in-flight safety video for its Pikachu- and Eevee-themed planes.

Get passengers to keep watching

Aimed at captivating passengers to get the safety message across effectively, the 4 minutes and 48 seconds instructional video features Pokemon characters who appear as passengers on the flight.

The Pokemon characters demonstrate and advise on the dos and don'ts of flying, such as not vaping in the cabin, putting on the emergency oxygen mask, properly fastening the seatbelt to avoid getting ejected from the seat, as well as knowing how to evacuate.

Pikachu, the undeniable star, was just being Pikachu on the plane.

Likewise for Psyduck.

Collaboration with The Pokemon Company

The quirky in-flight video is the result of ANA's collaboration with The Pokemon Company.

The airline said on their website that they "aim to provide excitement to our customers" and so that the in-flight safety video "can be enjoyed by people of all ages".

The video will play in the Pikachu Jet NH and Eevee Jet NH planes.

The themed planes are decorated with Pokemon livery and decorations inside and outside of the aircraft, and passengers can look forward to souvenirs, such wooden tags featuring Pikachu in a pilot's uniform.

Currently, the Pikachu Jet NH aircraft plies the route from Singapore's Changi Airport to Tokyo's Narita Airport and Haneda Airport, and vice versa.

The Eevee Jet NH aircraft is not making any flights to or from Singapore.

All photos via ANA