Amazon S'pore raising Prime membership price from S$2.99 to S$4.99 per month

Amazon Singapore has launched a new annual S$49.90 subscription plan in lieu of paying S$4.99 per month.

Belmont Lay | August 28, 2024, 10:15 AM

Amazon Singapore has increased the price of its Prime membership plan for new members from S$2.99 to S$4.99 a month, starting Aug. 28.

Existing Prime members will pay more starting from Sep. 28, depending on the date of their next renewal.

This marks a 66.8 per cent increase.

The service launched in 2017 and this is the first price hike.

At the same time, Amazon Singapore has launched a new annual S$49.90 subscription plan in lieu of paying S$4.99 per month.

It offers a 16 per cent discount overall compared with the monthly subscription.

Prime members are offered free international delivery and one-day domestic delivery on selected items, the Prime Video streaming platform, and receive free games every month as part of the bundle subscription.

They are also able to take part in exclusive sales such as Prime Day and Black Friday.

