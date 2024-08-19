2 men, aged 21 & 22, reportedly from S'pore, allegedly fought with Phuket hotel security guard

Two men, aged 21 and 22, and a hotel security guard in Phuket were injured after an alleged physical altercation on Aug. 15, and all three required to be sent to the hospital for treatment.

According to Phuket News, the men are tourists from Singapore.

Photos of the aftermath showed individuals on the road and in the hospital seeking treatment, Phuket News reported.

The incident reportedly took place at Patong Bay Residence Hotel.

What happened

According to the report, hotel staff claimed that the two tourists had issues with their bills, and a security guard became involved.

An altercation then broke out between the trio.

Patong police told Phuket News they were notified of the fracas at 4:45am.

The local media reported that punches were thrown and a glass bottle was used.

The two men were photographed sitting on the ground outside the hotel with blood on their faces and clothes.

The security guard was also seated on the road, it was reported.

A photo showed a man on a hospital bed with blood running down his back.

The local police are investigating the facts of the incident.

Top photos via Phuket News