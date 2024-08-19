All tickets for Papal Mass 2024 in S'pore allocated as of Aug. 19, 10am

All tickets to Pope Francis' mass on Sep. 12 have been allocated.

The Straits Times reported that the total number of tickets in the papal mass ballot is 48,600.

According to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore, the second ballot closed at 11:59pm on Aug. 18 and results were released at 10am on Aug. 19.

In an earlier report, Lawrence Chan, head of the Pope Francis Singapore 2024 Ticketing Subcommittee, said that "six out of 10" Catholics who registered for the mass at the National Stadium are likely to get a seat.

Mass programme

Details of the mass programme are available online at the official Pope Francis Singapore 2024 website.

Security and bag checks commence at 12:30pm, and the stadium gates will open at 1pm.

The website states that attendees must be seated by 3:30pm.

The Pope's arrival at the National Stadium is scheduled at 4:30pm.

The Holy Mass will begin at 5:15pm, and the event will end at 7:30pm.

Two rounds of balloting

The first balloting exercise for more than 40,000 tickets began on Jun. 24 and ended on Jul. 31.

Successful applicants were notified on Aug. 5.

Those who successfully obtained tickets but could not attend the mass were able to give up their tickets before Aug. 18.

This was to ensure that others had a chance to obtain tickets through the second ballot.

For those who were unsuccessful in the first round, the second round of balloting was open until Aug. 18, 11:59am.

Due to overwhelming demand, stadium officials also carved out an additional 6,000 seats, which were included in the second round of balloting.

These new seats have limited views of the altar, but participants can watch the proceedings via broadcast on large video screens.

Successful applicants from both rounds of balloting will receive their e-tickets on Sep. 1, 2024.

E-tickets will be issued via the myCatholicSG app, and seats will be assigned through the system.

Itinerary

Besides the Papal Mass on Sep. 12, Pope Francis' visit to Singapore will include a visit to St Theresa's Home and an interfaith meeting with youths at Catholic Junior College.

According to an itinerary issued by the Vatican on Jul. 5, the Pope will arrive at Changi Airport at 2.15pm on Sep. 11 and receive an official welcome.

Later that day, Pope Francis, the first Jesuit pope, will attend a private meeting with members of the Society of Jesus at Saint Francis Xavier Retreat Centre in Punggol.

On the second day of his visit, Sep. 12, the Pope will attend a welcome ceremony at 9am in Parliament House.

He will then call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, before meeting Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

At 10:30am, he will meet members of civil society, the diplomatic corps, and others at the University Cultural Centre at the National University of Singapore.

The Pope will end the day by celebrating mass at the National Stadium.

The Pope will start the last day of his visit, Sep. 13, by going to St. Theresa's Home, a Catholic welfare nursing home in Upper Thomson for the elderly and aged sick.

He will then meet young people at an inter-religious meeting in Catholic Junior College.

His farewell ceremony will be held at 11:20am at Changi Airport, and he will leave for Rome shortly after.

