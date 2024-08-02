Aircon technician, 37, falls 3 floors from Kaki Bukit building & fractures foot

A 37-year-old air conditioner technician was servicing a compressor on the third floor of a building in Kaki Bukit on Jul. 27 evening when he accidentally stepped into a hole on the metal ledge outside the building and fell.

As he was not wearing any protective gear at the time, the technician landed on a metal ledge on the second floor before falling to the ground, reported Shin Min Daily News.

He was rushed to hospital after sustaining multiple injuries, including a bleeding head and a fractured foot.

Aftermath of fall

The aftermath of the technician's fall was caught on camera by an onlooker who subsequently circulated it in a group chat, reported Shin Min.

In the video seen by the Chinese daily, the technician, who was wearing a Gain City uniform, could be seen lying on the ground wailing.

He was covered in blood, and his foot was found folded onto his thighs, appearing to be fractured.

At least three paramedics were present at the scene attending to his injuries.

Technician 'missed his step'

An employee who works for the furniture business told Shin Min that the technician came to service the compressor located outside the business owner's office alone on Jul. 27, citing a colleague who was present at the scene.

The technician was walking along the metal ledge, where the compress is located, when he suddenly stepped into a hole and missed his step, recounted the employee.

Upon hearing his scream, onlookers went to look for the technician, and they found him already lying on the ground.

The Shin Min reporters who visited the scene confirmed there was a 40cm-wide hole on the third floor's metal ledge and that a shoe, believed to belong to the technician, could also be seen on the second floor's ledge.

Technician in 'stable condition': Gain City

Shin Min reported that it understands the technician is a Chinese national who has been working for Gain City for four years.

However, according to Shin Min, he had been temporarily assigned to work as a driver after he broke his arm.

A Human Resources manager at Gain City confirmed with Shin Min that the technician is a driver of one of its service teams, and his work on Jul. 27 was a side hustle he took up without informing the company.

As the technician was on a work pass, he is not allowed to work for any companies other than Gain City, his registered employer, said the manager.

She also revealed that the technician is currently receiving treatment at Changi General Hospital, where he is in "a stable condition" and "recovering".

Gain city arranged for technician's wife to come to Singapore

The manager shared that Gain City is "deeply concerned" about the technician's health condition and wishes him a speedy recovery.

"We are currently in close contact with him and his family to make sure he receives all the necessary medical care and assistance at the hospital," she said.

She added that Gain City had also arranged for the technician's wife to come to Singapore to take care of him on Jul. 30.

His family is thankful for the support and concern rendered by the company during this difficult time, the statement read.

Safety is 'top priority' for Gain City

In the statement, the manager also emphasised that safety is Gain City's "top priority" and the company has "strict safety protocols" that require its employees to wear protective gear in all installation and servicing jobs.

While the technician took away his personal protective equipment (PPE) after work, including the safety harness, he did not use it when servicing the compressor on Jul. 27, thereby violating Gain City's safety protocol, the statement read.

"We will continue enhancing our safety training to ensure all employees uphold safety to the highest standards," added the manager.

Falling from heights one of the top causes of workplace accidents

In January 2022, an airconditioner repairman was seen dangling outside an HDB flat located on the 12th floor without wearing a safety harness.

At the time, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in response to media queries that falling from height was one of the top two causes of workplace fatalities.

Falling from a height was also among the top three causes of workplace major injuries in the first half of 2021, as per MOM's Workplace Safety and Health Report for January to June 2021.

There were 35 reported falls from height in the first six months of 2021.

