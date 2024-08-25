Back

Adele invites S'porean fan on stage for wholesome interaction during Munich concert

The fan and her friend made a few signs for the concert, including ones that said "6,248 miles just to see you Adele", "love from Singapore" and a hand-drawn Singapore flag.

Ruth Chai | August 25, 2024, 03:34 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

During the seventh night (Aug. 23) on her 10-night stint in Munich, English singer Adele welcomed a Singaporean fan on stage.

@mativ_m Wholesome moment 🥹🥹🥹 Adele in Munich night 7 @Adele Access #adele #adelemunich #adelemunich2024 ♬ original sound - mativ_m

"6,248 miles, come up, my love," she encouraged.

The distance from Munich, Germany to Singapore is indeed 6,248 miles, or 10,055km.

She was helped on stage by a man who appeared to be a staff member, and escorted towards the singer.

Adele greeted the fan with a sweet hug as members of the crowd cheered.

The fan introduced herself as "Hannah", a little breathlessly.

Humorously, Adele ushered her to a side of the stage closer to where Hannah's friend was standing in the crowd so that her friend could film the engagement.

It turns out that Hannah was at the concert with her friend "Yan", who looked beyond excited as she held up a phone in one hand and paper banners in the other.

Photo via mativ_m/TikTok

"Where did you guys come from tonight?" Adele asked, to which Hannah replied, "Singapore".

"I've never been to Singapore, I really want to go to Singapore," Adele said.

True to word, as of August 2024, Adele has never performed in Singapore or in Asia.

Hannah then revealed that she had been in Germany for a week.

"What have you been doing for a whole week?" Adele prompted.

"Just for you," Hannah replied, clearly starstruck.

She briefly elaborated on her itinerary, which involved visiting Vienna and touring a lake by boat.

"I'm not built for boats," Adele told the audience with a deadpan expression, saying that she fears someone would take a photo of her "arse" if she went sightseeing on a boat.

Hannah then revealed that she would be flying back the next day after attending Adele's concert.

"Well, I'm so glad that you made that little sign," Adele said.

The camera then cut to Yan and a paper banner with "6,248 miles just to see you Adele" written on it.

It turns out that the duo had prepared other signs, including a hand-drawn Singapore flag, one that said "love from Singapore", and one that wrote "Amalina sends her love".

Photo via mativ_m/TikTok

Photo via mativ_m/TikTok

Photo via mativ_m/TikTok

The songstress gave a shoutout to Amalina – Hannah's friend who was back in Singapore.

She then invited Hannah to pose for a picture before giving her a goodie bag.

Photo via mativ_m/TikTok

Very slay.

Top photo via mativ_m/TikTok

Policy changes announced at NDR 'bold but necessary' to refresh S'pore social compact: SM Lee

He also spoke on the improvements and upgrades to Ang Mo Kio.

August 25, 2024, 03:23 PM

Caretakers of 3-year-old Pasir Ris community cat Nyny appealing for witnesses over death

Nyny, a three-year-old domestic shorthair, was one of many kittens who were abandoned and left to fend for himself.

August 25, 2024, 01:22 PM

Telegram CEO arrested at French Airport, investigations focused on its lack of moderators: news reports

Part of a preliminary police investigation.

August 25, 2024, 12:05 PM

Tipper truck above 4.5m in height knocks into CTE ceiling, 39-year-old driver arrested

Debris along the floor.

August 25, 2024, 11:39 AM

Korean man, 63, accused of buying almost 28,000 gold bars in S'pore with S$1.5 billion in criminal gains

He was handed 21 charges by a Singapore court on Aug. 23.

August 24, 2024, 09:00 PM

Man vapes openly in MRT train while leaning on doors, nearly falls when they open

He subsequently kept the device away.

August 24, 2024, 08:26 PM

POV: Waterbomb S'pore Day 1 with Kwon Eunbi, Jessi, Jay Park & more

The very first Waterbomb in Singapore.

August 24, 2024, 07:57 PM

Mercedes leaves quietly after hitting parked car in Upper Thomson, driver returns to remove notes about accident

Police investigations are ongoing.

August 24, 2024, 07:28 PM

S$1.30 to US$1: S'pore dollar hits 10-year high against US dollar after Federal Reserve says it will cut interest rates

Good time to get some greenbacks.

August 24, 2024, 07:26 PM

100 evacuated from Yishun HDB block after flat catches fire, PAB batteries the likely cause

An occupant from the burning unit evacuated before the SCDF arrived.

August 24, 2024, 04:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.