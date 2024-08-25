Adele invites S'porean fan on stage for wholesome interaction during Munich concert

During the seventh night (Aug. 23) on her 10-night stint in Munich, English singer Adele welcomed a Singaporean fan on stage.

"6,248 miles, come up, my love," she encouraged.

The distance from Munich, Germany to Singapore is indeed 6,248 miles, or 10,055km.

She was helped on stage by a man who appeared to be a staff member, and escorted towards the singer.

Adele greeted the fan with a sweet hug as members of the crowd cheered.

The fan introduced herself as "Hannah", a little breathlessly.

Humorously, Adele ushered her to a side of the stage closer to where Hannah's friend was standing in the crowd so that her friend could film the engagement.

It turns out that Hannah was at the concert with her friend "Yan", who looked beyond excited as she held up a phone in one hand and paper banners in the other.

"Where did you guys come from tonight?" Adele asked, to which Hannah replied, "Singapore".

"I've never been to Singapore, I really want to go to Singapore," Adele said.

True to word, as of August 2024, Adele has never performed in Singapore or in Asia.

Hannah then revealed that she had been in Germany for a week.

"What have you been doing for a whole week?" Adele prompted.

"Just for you," Hannah replied, clearly starstruck.

She briefly elaborated on her itinerary, which involved visiting Vienna and touring a lake by boat.

"I'm not built for boats," Adele told the audience with a deadpan expression, saying that she fears someone would take a photo of her "arse" if she went sightseeing on a boat.

Hannah then revealed that she would be flying back the next day after attending Adele's concert.

"Well, I'm so glad that you made that little sign," Adele said.

The camera then cut to Yan and a paper banner with "6,248 miles just to see you Adele" written on it.

It turns out that the duo had prepared other signs, including a hand-drawn Singapore flag, one that said "love from Singapore", and one that wrote "Amalina sends her love".

The songstress gave a shoutout to Amalina – Hannah's friend who was back in Singapore.

She then invited Hannah to pose for a picture before giving her a goodie bag.

