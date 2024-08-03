Back

Motorcyclist, 22, rams into car, flees on foot for 150m after traffic police arrive

He was subsequently arrested for traffic-related and suspected drug-related offences.

Winnie Li | August 03, 2024, 02:43 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

When traffic police officers conducted checks on a 22-year-old male motorcyclist after his bike collided with a red car along Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 on Aug. 1 night, the motorcyclist decided to flee on foot towards Ang Mo Kio Street 13.

Screenshot via Google Maps

In response, the traffic police officers, along with a few members of the public, ran after him, reported Shin Min Daily News.

According to a witness of the incident, the motorcyclist subsequently ran for around 150m across the street. He made a return to his starting point before traffic police officers subdued and detained him.

While he was pinned to the ground, the motorcyclist continued to scream and resist arrest, according to a video taken by an onlooker seen by Shin Min.

The motorcyclist later revealed to another motorcyclist at the scene that he tried to run away out of fear, as he was "driving without a licence", added the witness.

Aftermath of the accident

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the scene, a traffic police officer was seen receiving treatment in an ambulance.

Screenshot via Shin Min Daily News

The red car involved in the accident was parked at the entrance towards the car park of Block 113 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

The motorcycle in question was lying on its side on a grass patch located approximately 30m away.

Motorcyclist rammed into car: driver

The car driver, who also gave his statements to the police, told Shin Min that he was on his way home when he made a stop at a junction, waiting for cyclists to cross the road.

However, a motorcycle travelling at a high speed suddenly emerged and rammed into his car, recounted the driver.

As a result of the collision, the right front part of the car's bumper fell off, exposing the parts inside.

Screenshot via Shin Min Daily News

The motorcyclist was also believed to have sustained injuries, as he was seen limping while he was taken to the police vehicle.

Police dog deployed during six-hour investigation

According to Shin Min, at least seven police vehicles and seven police officers were present at the scene conducting investigations.

One item that the officers were searching for was a waist bag that the motorcyclist was said to have dropped off near Kebun Baru Community Club while he was on the run.

At around 10:30pm, a working dog from the police K-9 Unit was also deployed to the scene and began sniffing at the motorcycle.

Screenshot via Shin Min Daily News

According to Singapore Police Force's website, working dogs of the unit are trained for purposes such as narcotics and explosive detections.

The officers spent more than six hours investigating before they wrapped up their investigations at around 1am on Aug. 2, reported Shin Min.

Motorcyclist arrested, investigations ongoing

The police confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the accident involving a car and motorcycle at around 8:40pm on Aug. 1.

The motorcyclist was arrested for traffic-related and suspected drug-related offences.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News

David Yong, 37, S’porean CEO in Netflix show, charged for alleged falsification of accounts

His companies are also being investigated for misuse of investor funds.

August 03, 2024, 02:01 PM

Paris Olympics: China's shuttler wins gold, then says yes to proposal from teammate

Double the joy.

August 03, 2024, 11:58 AM

My dummy's guide to achieving clear skin so you can zap those zits too

Is this professional? No, that’s why it’s “her” very own dummy's guide.

August 03, 2024, 11:30 AM

52-year-old Whampoa HDB terraced house sold for record S$1.568 million

Just days after another HDB terraced house along the street was reportedly sold for S$1.33 million.

August 03, 2024, 10:57 AM

Paris Olympics touts sustainability with less meat on menus & no air-con in athletes' rooms, gets backlash

The organisers had some lofty green ambitions, but according to detractors, it's still not enough.

August 03, 2024, 10:44 AM

Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew loses 2-0 to world no. 2, misses Paris Olympics semi-finals

Solid effort, nonetheless.

August 03, 2024, 04:08 AM

Videos show youths punched, kicked & mocked at ITE College Central, bullying incidents being investigated

The incidents apparently took place at the college.

August 03, 2024, 03:53 AM

Japan experiences hottest July ever recorded since 1898

The average July temperature was 26.22°C.

August 02, 2024, 07:19 PM

S'porean woman hits son, 6, with belt over 100 times for failing to complete handstand punishment

She was sentenced to 13 months in jail.

August 02, 2024, 07:04 PM

9 crow nests removed right after crow attack at Blk 485B Tampines Ave 9 in Jul. 2024

77 crow nests removed from Tampines Street 42 to 45 in 2024 alone.

August 02, 2024, 06:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.