Motorcyclist, 22, rams into car, flees on foot for 150m after traffic police arrive

When traffic police officers conducted checks on a 22-year-old male motorcyclist after his bike collided with a red car along Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 on Aug. 1 night, the motorcyclist decided to flee on foot towards Ang Mo Kio Street 13.

In response, the traffic police officers, along with a few members of the public, ran after him, reported Shin Min Daily News.

According to a witness of the incident, the motorcyclist subsequently ran for around 150m across the street. He made a return to his starting point before traffic police officers subdued and detained him.

While he was pinned to the ground, the motorcyclist continued to scream and resist arrest, according to a video taken by an onlooker seen by Shin Min.

The motorcyclist later revealed to another motorcyclist at the scene that he tried to run away out of fear, as he was "driving without a licence", added the witness.

Aftermath of the accident

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the scene, a traffic police officer was seen receiving treatment in an ambulance.

The red car involved in the accident was parked at the entrance towards the car park of Block 113 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

The motorcycle in question was lying on its side on a grass patch located approximately 30m away.

Motorcyclist rammed into car: driver

The car driver, who also gave his statements to the police, told Shin Min that he was on his way home when he made a stop at a junction, waiting for cyclists to cross the road.

However, a motorcycle travelling at a high speed suddenly emerged and rammed into his car, recounted the driver.

As a result of the collision, the right front part of the car's bumper fell off, exposing the parts inside.

The motorcyclist was also believed to have sustained injuries, as he was seen limping while he was taken to the police vehicle.

Police dog deployed during six-hour investigation

According to Shin Min, at least seven police vehicles and seven police officers were present at the scene conducting investigations.

One item that the officers were searching for was a waist bag that the motorcyclist was said to have dropped off near Kebun Baru Community Club while he was on the run.

At around 10:30pm, a working dog from the police K-9 Unit was also deployed to the scene and began sniffing at the motorcycle.

According to Singapore Police Force's website, working dogs of the unit are trained for purposes such as narcotics and explosive detections.

The officers spent more than six hours investigating before they wrapped up their investigations at around 1am on Aug. 2, reported Shin Min.

Motorcyclist arrested, investigations ongoing

The police confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the accident involving a car and motorcycle at around 8:40pm on Aug. 1.

The motorcyclist was arrested for traffic-related and suspected drug-related offences.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News