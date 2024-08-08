M'sia man, 77, wins S$6.9 million jackpot, gives it all to children

A 77-year-old medical practitioner from Pahang, Malaysia, won the RM23.3 million Toto 4D jackpot — but he isn't keeping any of it.

Instead, the septuagenarian chose to give it all to his children, reported the New Straits Times.

The man said that he bought the two tickets — "9938" and "8388" — on Jul. 24 as they were similar to his wife's car registration partner, and "sounded lucky".

"I'm old and I do not need so much money, so I will give the money to my children so they can use it wisely to expand their businesses and live comfortably," he said.

He added that he just enjoys the betting process, and his win — RM23,348,049.75, or over S$6.9 million — was just a bonus.

He also won a RM1,680 (S$497) System Play bonus.

The remaining winnings — RM406,052.95 (~S$120,200) — went to another lucky punter from Sarawak.

