7 bus interchanges in S'pore to undergo enhancement from Aug. 2024 to 2027

Seven bus interchanges will undergo enhancement works starting in August 2024.

The works at the bus interchanges, Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Boon Lay, Clementi, Sengkang, Serangoon, and Toa Payoh, are expected to be completed by 2027.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) stated in a press release on Aug. 16 that the enhancements will focus on improving accessibility and providing commuter-friendly features and staff facilities.

There will be no disruption to bus operations while work is carried out.

Works affecting boarding/alighting areas will be conducted one berth at a time to minimise inconvenience to commuters.

Works to be done

The enhancements will include:

Enhancements to or provision of inclusivity facilities include priority queue zones, additional seating, baby care/family washrooms, wheelchair-accessible toilets, commuter care rooms, tactile guided paths and braille signs on handrails.

Replacement and upgrading of systems such as air-conditioning and lighting

Refurbishment of staff facilities such as passenger services offices and staff lounges

Top photos via LTA