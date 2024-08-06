S'pore public holidays 2025: 4 long weekends to plan your vacations

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has released the dates of the 11 gazetted public holidays for 2025.

Good news: There are several long weekends for holidaymakers to start planning their vacations.

11 public holidays

In 2025, the public holidays are as follows:

New Year's Day: Jan. 1, 2025 (Wednesday)

Chinese New Year: Jan. 29 and 30, 2025 (Wednesday, Thursday)

Hari Raya Puasa: Mar. 31, 2025 (Monday, subject to confirmation)

Good Friday: Apr. 18, 2025 (Friday)

Labour Day: May 1, 2025 (Thursday)

Vesak Day: May 12, 2025 (Monday)

Hari Raya Haji: Jun. 7, 2025 (Saturday, subject to confirmation)

National Day: Aug. 9, 2025 (Saturday)

Deepavali: Oct. 20, 2025 (Monday)

Christmas Day: Dec. 25, 2025 (Thursday)

There will be at least four confirmed long weekends.

In accordance with the Employment Act, employees are entitled to 11 paid public holidays as indicated.

Employers and employees may mutually agree to substitute a public holiday for another working day.

Employees who are required to work on a public holiday are entitled to an extra day’s salary at the basic rate of pay, in addition to their gross rate of pay for that day.

More information on public holiday provisions under the Employment Act can be found here.

Photo by shawnanggg on Unsplash