S'pore man works with Woodlands hair salon to give free haircuts to 59 migrant workers on National Day

To celebrate Singapore's 59th birthday, one man collaborated with a Woodlands hair salon to give out free haircuts to 59 migrant workers.

This was depicted in a video shared to TikTok on Aug. 9.

59 free haircuts for migrant workers

Muhammad Noor Tijany, who is more commonly known by his online moniker @_donjany, approached migrant workers in Woodlands with an offer of a free haircut.

Tijany then brought them over to the Thuglife Studio salon at 111 Woodlands St 13.

One worker, mid-haircut, took the opportunity to tell his mother on camera that he missed her.

Smiles were seen all around as the workers emerged from the salon with their new haircuts.

"Alamak, you look like Justin Bieber," Tijany complimented one worker.

Another worker told him that he first came to Singapore when the nation was 48 years old.

Regarding the initiative, Tijany said in the video that "National Day is a day where we celebrate together".

He pointed out that migrant workers are the ones who helped build Singapore, but that their contributions are sometimes overlooked.

"I think they deserve to feel appreciated and I think it's important for us to celebrate National Day together with the migrant workers. Thank you bhaiya (brothers in Hindi), and to all Singaporeans, Happy National Day Singapore!" he added.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Tijany has gone out of his way to thank migrant workers on National Day.

In 2023, he spent S$58 on biryani and drinks and distributed them to random migrant workers around Boat Quay.

He also gave out 59 bottles of Pokka drinks to migrant workers in Singapore in a separate video posted on Aug. 9.

Additionally, he shared with the workers "Thank you Bhaiya" appreciation messages submitted by users.

Top image from _donjany / TikTok