5-storey-tall tree splits & smashes parked van at Kallang Bahru HDB car park

A van that parked in the wrong place at the wrong time ended up being damaged by a falling tree.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the tree was apparently unable to withstand strong winds in the area, which caused its trunk to split down the middle.

The incident took place at 11:30am on Aug. 25, at an outdoor car park in Block 67 Kallang Bahru.

Tree goes down

A video of the aftermath was posted on TikTok.

The large tree was seen with its trunk split and lying on top of the van, with foliage littered across the parking lot.

The tree looked to be at least twice the length of the van.

A police officer was also seen on site in the video.

A Shin Min reporter who visited the scene observed that the roof of the van was significantly dented and the rear windshield had been smashed.

Authorities dealt with the tree

Residents reported wind and rainfall occurring the day before.

One woman living on the block's fourth floor told Shin Min she had heard a loud noise and assumed something had fallen from an upper floor.

When she looked out the window, she saw that the tree had collapsed.

Another resident said that in his thirty-odd years of living there, this was the first time he had seen a tree fall.

Around 2pm the same day, according to Shin Min, authorities came by to cut the tree into smaller pieces and transport it away in batches.

