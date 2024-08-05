Back

5 men arrested for allegedly evading over S$870,000 by hiding cigarettes with glass blocks

4,480 cartons and 35,838 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found.

Tan Min-Wei | August 12, 2024, 12:38 PM

Events

TelegramWhatsapp

Five men have been arrested after Singapore customs conducted two operations, seizing 4,480 cartons and 35,838 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

This amounted to about S$873,889 in duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion.

Glass blocks

During the first operation on Jul. 31, five men comprising two Singaporeans and and three Indian nationals were arrested.

The first Singaporean, a 38 year-old man, was arrested with the three Indian nationals, aged 39, 29, and 26, outside an industrial unit at Woodlands Avenue 12.

The second Singaporean, a 49 year-old man, was later arrested near his residence.

During the operation on Jul. 31, customs officers found 2,240 cartons and 17,918 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden among glass blocks.

The officers also seized a truck that was allegedly being used for transportation.

Repacking

An investigation by Singapore Customs found that the older Singaporean had allegedly engaged the younger Singaporean to transport the duty-unpaid cigarettes, hidden within the glass blocks, to the industrial unit.

Photo courtesy of Singapore Customs

He also allegedly engaged the 39 year-old Indian national to enlist his two other countrymen to repack the duty-unpaid cigarettes into carton boxes.

Photo courtesy of Singapore Customs

Singapore Customs then conducted a follow-up operation on Aug. 5 at a warehouse in Jurong Port Road, where a further 2,240 cartons and 17,920 packets of cigarettes were found.

The cigarettes were also duty-unpaid, and also hidden among glass blocks.

Court proceedings

Court proceedings are ongoing against four of the five men, with investigations continuing for the 29-year-old man.

A media release from Singapore Customs reminds the public that buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, possessing, or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and GST Act.

Offenders can face fines of up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, as well facing six years of jail, and forfeiting any vehicles used in the commission of such offences.

Members of the public who have information on such smuggling activities, or the evasion of duty or GST can report at this link.

Top image via Singapore Customs

Bid for Marine Parade hawker centre stall rental hits S$10,158 per month, new record in S'pore

$$$.

August 12, 2024, 03:14 PM

M'sia police spots drone believed to be smuggling 122g of heroin into Perak jail

There have been seven cases of drone smuggling of drugs into Malaysia prisons in 2024.

August 12, 2024, 02:12 PM

Bukit Panjang resident does Aug. 9 BBQ along HDB corridor, neighbour calls police

The smell of the grill was too strong, apparently.

August 12, 2024, 01:52 PM

Smoke from SIA Boeing 787-10 plane in Japan caused by technical issue with brakes upon landing: SIA

The technical issue has been resolved by SIA’s ground engineering team.

August 12, 2024, 01:26 PM

Helicopter crashes into roof of Australia hotel, pilot killed

Scary.

August 12, 2024, 11:34 AM

White smoke seen coming from SIA plane landing at Narita airport: Japan media

No injuries were reported from the incident.

August 12, 2024, 11:13 AM

PAP appoints new faces in Eunos & Paya Lebar, under Aljunied GRC

New appointments made.

August 12, 2024, 10:39 AM

Oil spill clean-up at East Coast Park complete, all beaches have reopened

The public is still advised against swimming and primary contact water activities.

August 11, 2024, 07:26 PM

POFMA order issued to activist group for false statements on treatment of death row prisoners

The post also alleged that the Singaporean government uses capital punishment to arbitrarily decide whether people live or die.

August 11, 2024, 07:19 PM

We think S’pore film 'Wonderland' may be Mark Lee's best work yet

GDLL.

August 11, 2024, 06:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.