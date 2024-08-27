36 cats rescued from Admiralty industrial area looking for new homes

36 cats are in urgent need of a new home upon being rescued from an industrial area in Admiralty.

The cats are currently being kept safe indoors away from large industrial vehicles, according to Michelle De La Fontaine, a rescuer who shared the news with Mothership.

Kittens up for adoption

Currently housed within a compound in the north, the cats are estimated to be around one to two years of age, and are generally in good health.

Personality wise, "[the cats] are not aggressive [...] they just require a bit of patience and socialisation", she stated.

Adoption is free of charge, but adopters need to commit to standard procedures pertaining pet ownership such as vaccination, meshing one's home, and deworming.

While there is no deadline for the adoption of the kittens, the industrial environment "is unsafe for the cats" due to the presence of industrial vehicles.

Here are some of the kittens up for adoption:

1. Calico

2. Tortie

3. Tuxy

4. Tabby-socks

5. Gin and Semi-Gin

Some of the cats need to be adopted together due to their close companionship. Take these two inseparable furbabies for starters.

6. 3 Feet (yes, that's his name)

Life hasn't been easy for this furbaby.

3 Feet was unfortunately involved in an accident with a "heavy vehicle" that required one of his hind legs to be amputated.

Now, he is "currently being bullied in the shelter, and will do better in a single cat household" shared De La Fontaine.

Adopting a pet

Adopting a furry friend is a lifelong commitment, and such a decision is not one to be taken lightly.

Those interested in adopting the cats can reach out to De La Fontaine directly via her Facebook post.

Top photo courtesy of Michelle De La Fontaine