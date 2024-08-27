Back

36 cats rescued from Admiralty industrial area looking for new homes

For those looking to adopt a furbaby.

Natalie Ong | August 27, 2024, 12:15 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

36 cats are in urgent need of a new home upon being rescued from an industrial area in Admiralty.

The cats are currently being kept safe indoors away from large industrial vehicles, according to Michelle De La Fontaine, a rescuer who shared the news with Mothership.

Kittens up for adoption

Currently housed within a compound in the north, the cats are estimated to be around one to two years of age, and are generally in good health.

Personality wise, "[the cats] are not aggressive [...] they just require a bit of patience and socialisation", she stated.

Adoption is free of charge, but adopters need to commit to standard procedures pertaining pet ownership such as vaccination, meshing one's home, and deworming.

While there is no deadline for the adoption of the kittens, the industrial environment "is unsafe for the cats" due to the presence of industrial vehicles. 

Here are some of the kittens up for adoption:

1. Calico

Photo courtesy of Michelle De La Fontaine

2. Tortie

Photo courtesy of Michelle De La Fontaine

3. Tuxy

Photo courtesy of Michelle De La Fontaine

4. Tabby-socks

Photo courtesy of Michelle De La Fontaine

5. Gin and Semi-Gin

Some of the cats need to be adopted together due to their close companionship. Take these two inseparable furbabies for starters.

Photo courtesy of Michelle De La Fontaine

6. 3 Feet (yes, that's his name)

Life hasn't been easy for this furbaby.

3 Feet was unfortunately involved in an accident with a "heavy vehicle" that required one of his hind legs to be amputated.

Now, he is "currently being bullied in the shelter, and will do better in a single cat household" shared De La Fontaine.

Photo courtesy of Michelle De La Fontaine

Adopting a pet

Adopting a furry friend is a lifelong commitment, and such a decision is not one to be taken lightly.

Those interested in adopting the cats can reach out to De La Fontaine directly via her Facebook post.

Related stories

Top photo courtesy of Michelle De La Fontaine

Bukit Merah 3-room flat sells for record S$860,000, over 90 years remaining on lease

Great views and location.

August 27, 2024, 01:39 PM

PM Wong: NS training is 'strong foundation' for future challenges, govt will continue investing in SAF & Home Team

PM Wong joined recruits for a run in Pulau Tekong.

August 27, 2024, 01:00 PM

New diner-style Korean fried chicken restaurant at Bugis with street food like kimbap & hotteok

Get your fried chicken fix here.

August 27, 2024, 12:59 PM

M'sia man, 24, dies after being slashed outside Melaka barber shop & later attacked by men with machetes outside hospital

He was initially attacked outside a barber shop and later attacked again outside a hospital.

August 27, 2024, 12:23 PM

Ex-M'sia PM Muhyiddin charged with sedition over comments made during by-election campaign

Muhyiddin is accused of questioning the role and duties of the then-Agong.

August 27, 2024, 12:13 PM

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 to have haunted house by Jackson Wang's streetwear label

Spooky.

August 27, 2024, 12:01 PM

5-storey-tall tree splits & smashes parked van at Kallang Bahru HDB car park

People speculated that the tree split because of strong winds.

August 27, 2024, 12:00 PM

Crows supposedly 'trapped' under sun & rain for whole day at Siglap Road, NParks says enclosure has shade & water

The enclosure was later removed.

August 27, 2024, 11:45 AM

Bukit Merah fishball noodles stall with 82-year legacy closes down as rent hiked from S$2,000+ to S$6,000+

Rent was to go up by more than two times.

August 27, 2024, 11:37 AM

S'pore guy beckons crow to follow him across road, bird obeys & rides atop his shoulder

Itachi on his day off be like:

August 27, 2024, 11:11 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.