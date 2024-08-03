Back

S'porean personal driver charged over hiding 2 Rolls-Royce & 2 Ferrari cars in Boon Keng car park, worked for Cambodian man wanted for S$3 billion money laundering case

He'd lied to police that his former boss didn't leave him anything.

Julia Yee | August 15, 2024, 03:31 PM

The first Singaporean charged over the S$3 billion money laundering case was the former personal driver of one of the convicts.

He was charged with lying to police and obstructing justice on Aug. 15, 2024.

The man in question, Liew Yik Kit, worked for a Cambodian man, Su Binghai, who was allegedly also involved in the case but fled during the probe.

The 41-year-old allegedly hid four vehicles belonging to his former boss and lied to police that his boss hadn't left him with any valuables.

Hid 4 cars

According to charge sheets, the cars that were hidden included two Rolls-Royces and two Ferraris.

The car models and vehicle registration numbers were revealed:

  • Rolls Royce Phantom (SDP1R)

  • Rolls Royce Cullinan (SKG6666Y)

  • Ferrari F8 Spider (SGH8D)

  • Ferrari Stradale (SML6S)

Sometime between Sep. 11 to Oct. 5, 2023, Liew disposed of the four cars at a multi-storey car park around Block 20 Upper Boon Keng Road.

Others charged

More people were nabbed for their involvement in the money laundering case.

One of them, a 26-year-old Chinese national named Wang Qiming, was a former relationship manager at Citibank, according to The Straits Times.

A police statement on Aug. 14, 2024, revealed that around December 2020, Wang had allegedly played a part in forging a loan agreement to cheat the bank of a substantial amount of money.

Back when he was working at the bank, Wang's clients included two of the 10 convicted money launderers, Su Baolin and Vang Shuiming.

In 2021 between Apr. 19 and Apr. 25, Wang allegedly forged a loan document green, lighting the deposit of S$999,980 into Vang's bank account on Mar. 29.

Wang was also allegedly in possession of  S$481,678 in cash, collected on behalf of Su on Dec. 15, 2020.

Police said Wang could not provide a satisfactory explanation as to where the money came from.

Wang was arrested in October 2021 and fired in April 2022, reported ST.

A 35-year-old Chinese national, who was a former staff at the Swiss private bank Julius Baer, was also charged on Aug. 15, 2024, for helping one of the convicts submit a forged tax document.

Case background

In August 2023, the police put out a press release informing the public that they'd arrested 10 foreigners, aged 31 to 44, who were believed to be part of a transnational money laundering syndicate.

The police seized assets amounting to over S$3 billion.

The nine men and one woman convicted agreed to surrender more than S$900 million in cash and assets as part of their plea deals.

All 10 were sentenced to imprisonment terms of between 13 and 17 months, as well as deported and barred from re-entering Singapore.

Police traced the remaining sum to 17 other suspects who'd fled the country during investigations.

Arrest warrants and Interpol Red Notices were eventually issued against two Cambodian suspects in January 2024.

