27 individuals, including 13 migrant domestic workers, arrested by MOM for employment-related offences

27 individuals were arrested for their suspected involvement in illegal employment and making false declarations in work pass applications, during an enforcement operation by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The operation was conducted on Jul. 30, and MOM officers raided 17 residential locations.

Enforcement

According to a press release by MOM on Aug.7, 13 of the 27 arrested were migrant domestic workers.

These domestic workers had allegedly worked illegally as household cleaners for other employers, when they did not have valid work passes to be employed as cleaners.

In addition, they also allegedly breached work pass conditions by failing to reside at their employers' residences.

The remaining 14 were arrested for their alleged involvement in abetting the illegal employment of the 13 domestic workers by making false declarations in their work pass applications.

These individuals had applied for work passes for the 13 domestic workers but were subsequently released to find their own work.

Investigations against those arrested are ongoing.

The rules

Under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, all employers and work pass applicants must make accurate, complete and truthful declarations to the Controller of Work Passes.

Employers can only hire foreign employees with valid work passes.

Foreigners who undertake employment without a valid pass may be fined up to S$20,000, imprisoned for two years, or both.

If convicted, they may also be barred from working in Singapore.

Individuals convicted of making false declarations in work pass applications may be fined up to S$20,000, imprisoned for a maximum of two years, or both.

Errant employers would also have their work pass privileges suspended, and the work pass applicant may also be prosecuted and barred from working in Singapore.

