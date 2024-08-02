Back

2 M'sian kids, aged 13, die after attempting motorcycle stunt in Selangor

They attempted a wheelie, but lost control of their bikes and collided head on. 

Ruth Chai | August 16, 2024, 01:06 PM

Two teens, both 13, crashed while performing high-speed stunts on their motorcycles in Malaysia, in what appeared to be an act of thrill-seeking gone wrong.

They died on impact.

The fatal accident occurred at about 11:20pm on Aug. 15 near Elmina Business Park in Sungai Buloh, Selangor.

Sungai Buloh police chief Superintendent Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor told Sin Chew Daily that the two teens were friends from a nearby village.

They attempted a wheelie, but lost control of their bikes and collided head on.

Increase in number of fatal accidents

Hafiz also highlighted an increase in the number of fatal accidents in the area.

From January to August 2024, there were a total of seven accidents, an increase from the three accidents that occurred over the same period last year.

A total of 11 motorcyclists were killed in the seven accidents.

He urged parents and guardians to be vigilant in supervising their children, and prevent them from participating in illegal racing activities.

This comes after an increase in illegal motorcycle streets races reported across Malaysia.

Parents and guardians of underaged children who are caught driving without a license can also be charged.

Under the Child Act 2001, parents can be charged for offences involving abuse, neglect and abandonment or exposure of children to danger, according to Malay Mail.

Top photo via Sin Chew Daily

