2 bodies of senior citizens found in their Bukit Batok & Ang Mo Kio homes on Aug. 5, 2024

The police do not suspect foul play for both cases

Ruth Chai | August 07, 2024, 10:54 AM

The decomposing bodies of two senior citizens were found in their homes on Monday, Aug. 5.

A 72-year-old woman had apparently died in her flat at Block 146 Bukit Batok West Avenue 6, and a 69-year-old man was found dead in his flat at Block 323 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3.

The police do not suspect foul play for both cases.

Investigations are ongoing.

Bukit Batok incident

A neighbour, surnamed Zeng (transliteration), said he had noticed a foul smell on Friday, Aug. 2.

He had last seen the deceased woman earlier that week, he told Shin Min Daily News.

The next day, he knocked on her door and received no response.

He returned on Monday, and when he received no response, he subsequently called the police.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 146 Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 at around 12pm.

A 72-year-old woman was found lying motionless in the residential unit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's three-bedroom unit was cluttered with plastic bags, papers, furniture and other items.

Town council cleaners were called in to remove some of the items so that the body could be carried out, and spent 20 minutes clearing a path.

Zeng revealed that the woman had an elder sister.

However, no family members visited the woman.

Another neighbour believed the woman suffered from diabetes, and had difficulty moving around.

He heard that the woman had a seizure in July, and was hospitalised for two days.

Ang Mo Kio incident

Earlier that morning, at around 9am, the police received a call for assistance at Block 323 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

A 69-year-old man was found lying motionless in a residential unit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's stepdaughter and several other family members were seen crying outside the unit, Shin Min reported.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

