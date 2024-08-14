14 foreign cars impounded for providing illegal chauffeur services in S'pore & to M'sia

A total of 14 drivers were caught providing illegal services between Singapore and Malaysia, and within Singapore, using their foreign-registered vehicles.

This is according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), which said in a Aug. 30 Facebook post that the foreign-registered vehicles were impounded following a three-day enforcement operation carried out at Changi Airport.

The video showed the vehicles being stopped at the airport car park and at the arrival pick-up point.

One of them was also seen being stopped as it was exiting the car park at the gantry.

Illegal to provide such services

LTA wrote in its post: "We take these offences very seriously and will not condone drivers providing such illegal services."

The post also urged those in Singapore to stop using these services as they not only break the law, but also put users' safety at risk.

"The vehicles involved may lack adequate insurance coverage, putting you at serious risk, should an accident occur," LTA said.

Drivers caught providing illegal hire-and-reward services, including cross-border trips without a valid Public Service Vehicle Licence (PSVL), can be fined up to S$3,000, imprisoned for up to six months, or both.

Vehicles involved may also be forfeited.

From 2018 to the end of 2023, 44 drivers were caught using foreign-registered vehicles to provide cross-border passenger services.

A total of 13 were charged in court, while another 27 were given stern warnings.

The remaining four cases were being investigated.

Of those charged, 11 were fined S$1,400 to S$2,000.

Eight others had their vehicles confiscated.

