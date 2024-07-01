Back

Chinese badminton player Zhang Zhijie, 17, dies after collapsing during match in Indonesia

Rest in peace.

Ashley Tan | July 01, 2024, 03:34 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

One of China's badminton players, Zhang Zhijie, passed away after collapsing on the court in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

17-year-old Zhang was in the midst of a game against Japan's Kazuma Kawano during the Asia Junior Championships on Jun. 30.

They were tied 11-11 in the first game when Zhang suddenly collapsed, according to New Straits Times.

Videos of the match showed the teenager convulsing on the court after collapsing, before a medical team rushed over to provide first aid.

In an update on X (formerly Twitter), Badminton Asia and the Badminton Association of Indonesia said that although Zhang was rushed to the hospital in "less than two minutes", he passed away at 11:20pm local time later that day.

"The world of badminton has lost a talented player," the statement read.

Photo from Badminton_Asia / X

The Chinese Badminton Association added in their own statement that it is "deeply saddened by the unfortunate death of Zhang Zhijie and expresses its deepest condolences and condolences to his family," The Straits Times wrote.

As of yet, Zhang's cause of death has not been determined, France24 reported.

At the tournament on Jul. 1, a moment of silence was observed for Zhang, and the Chinese team wore black armbands as a mark of respect.

Top photo from Global Times / X and dailychilin / X

President Tharman appointed as SUTD's new chancellor

He is the university's third chancellor.

July 01, 2024, 03:05 PM

Free shuttle service with 7 routes for Marine Parade cluster residents from Jul. 8

New bus service.

July 01, 2024, 12:40 PM

Volkswagen speeds down TPE & crashes into van, both vehicles overturn, teen driver arrested

The driver, 19, was arrested for drink driving.

July 01, 2024, 10:34 AM

Australia's richest citizen asks gallery to remove her 'unflattering' portrait, people worldwide end up seeing it

It has reached the Singapore audience.

July 01, 2024, 03:34 AM

Girl, 7, stuck in SingPost Centre toilet after ceiling pipe bursts causing 'waterfall' to block entrance

The mall said there were no injuries reported.

June 30, 2024, 10:01 PM

Authorities investigating after carcass of critically endangered tiger found floating in M'sian river

There were less than 200 Malayan tigers in Peninsular Malaysia back in 2023.

June 30, 2024, 08:05 PM

Pritam Singh & Sylvia Lim re-elected to Workers' Party CEC; former MP Lee Li Lian returns to party leadership

Former MP Lee Li Lian has been re-elected to the CEC.

June 30, 2024, 06:45 PM

Bus driver in fatal Genting crash that killed 2 had no licence, 27 traffic violations: M'sian police

He has been remanded 4 days for investigations.

June 30, 2024, 06:12 PM

Ulu Pandan Park Connector fully reopened after 2022 landslide with new access points & precinct facilities

Work was done to stabilise the affected slope and ensure the structural safety of nearby residential blocks.

June 30, 2024, 05:15 PM

Woman parks '2cm' outside lot at River Valley building, gets wheel-clamped & charged S$400

The management said that "one wheel mounted the kerb and drain gratings, which were freshly painted".

June 30, 2024, 04:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.