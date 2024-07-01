Chinese badminton player Zhang Zhijie, 17, dies after collapsing during match in Indonesia

One of China's badminton players, Zhang Zhijie, passed away after collapsing on the court in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

17-year-old Zhang was in the midst of a game against Japan's Kazuma Kawano during the Asia Junior Championships on Jun. 30.

They were tied 11-11 in the first game when Zhang suddenly collapsed, according to New Straits Times.

Videos of the match showed the teenager convulsing on the court after collapsing, before a medical team rushed over to provide first aid.

In an update on X (formerly Twitter), Badminton Asia and the Badminton Association of Indonesia said that although Zhang was rushed to the hospital in "less than two minutes", he passed away at 11:20pm local time later that day.

"The world of badminton has lost a talented player," the statement read.

The Chinese Badminton Association added in their own statement that it is "deeply saddened by the unfortunate death of Zhang Zhijie and expresses its deepest condolences and condolences to his family," The Straits Times wrote.

As of yet, Zhang's cause of death has not been determined, France24 reported.

At the tournament on Jul. 1, a moment of silence was observed for Zhang, and the Chinese team wore black armbands as a mark of respect.

Top photo from Global Times / X and dailychilin / X