K-pop group Zerobaseone S'pore concert presale from Aug. 6, tickets from S$188

K-pop boy group Zerobaseone will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sep. 28 as part of their "Timeless World" tour.
Tickets to their concert will be priced from S$188 to S$348, excluding booking fees.
VIP ticket holders will be entitled to priority entry into the venue, exclusive access to the soundcheck party, VIP laminate, and lanyard, as well as one random Singapore-exclusive photocard.
Meanwhile, 50 category one and two ticket holders will be randomly selected to win a signed poster.
Winners will be announced via CK Star Entertainment's Facebook, Instagram, and X channels closer to the date.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale from Aug. 6.
Ticketing details
There will be three ticketing sales:
Zerobaseone Global Official Fanclub presale
- Aug. 6, at 12pm
- Pre-register at Zerobaseone's official community on Plus Chat from Jul. 24, 12pm to Jul. 27, 12pm and use the fan club membership number to access the presale.
UOB presale
- Aug. 7 at 12pm
- Exclusive to UOB Cardmembers from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.
- Via Ticketmaster's website or
- Hotline: +65 3158 8588
General ticket sales will go live on Aug. 8, at 12pm via:
- Online: Ticketmaster
- Hotline: +65 3158 8588
Good luck.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.