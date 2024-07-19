K-pop group Zerobaseone S'pore concert presale from Aug. 6, tickets from S$188

K-pop boy group Zerobaseone will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sep. 28 as part of their "Timeless World" tour.

Tickets to their concert will be priced from S$188 to S$348, excluding booking fees.

VIP ticket holders will be entitled to priority entry into the venue, exclusive access to the soundcheck party, VIP laminate, and lanyard, as well as one random Singapore-exclusive photocard.

Meanwhile, 50 category one and two ticket holders will be randomly selected to win a signed poster.

Winners will be announced via CK Star Entertainment's Facebook, Instagram, and X channels closer to the date.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale from Aug. 6.

Ticketing details

There will be three ticketing sales:

Zerobaseone Global Official Fanclub presale

Aug. 6, at 12pm

Pre-register at Zerobaseone's official community on Plus Chat from Jul. 24, 12pm to Jul. 27, 12pm and use the fan club membership number to access the presale.

UOB presale

Aug. 7 at 12pm

Exclusive to UOB Cardmembers from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Via Ticketmaster's website or

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

General ticket sales will go live on Aug. 8, at 12pm via:

Online: Ticketmaster

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

Good luck.

Top images via Zerobaseone's Instagram.