S'porean paddler Zeng Jian, 27, misses out on women's singles round of 16 at Paris Olympics

Singaporean paddler Zeng Jian, 27, lost her match in the round of 32 against India's Akula Sreeja 2-4 on Jul. 31, 2024.

The loss meant that Zeng, ranked world number 52, missed out on advancing to the round of 16 in the table tennis women's singles at the 2024 Olympics.

This was her debut Olympics performance.

She lost 11-9, 10-12, 4-11, 5-11, 12-10, 10-12.

Zeng had previously defeated Croatia's Ivana Malobabic 4-3 during their match in the round of 64, allowing her to advance to the round of 32.

Zeng won the first round 11-9.

Zeng lost the next three rounds, but bounced back in the fifth to clinch a 12-10 win over Sreeja.

Zeng, however, lost the sixth round 10-12 to Sreeja, who is ranked world number 25.

Top photo from Team Singapore & Singapore Table Tennis Association.