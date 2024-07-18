Rare cold snap in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, with temperatures as low as 18.8°C

The famous cultural city of Yogyakarta, Indonesia, is currently experiencing a cold spell with temperatures going as low as 18.8°C.

According to WeatherSpark, a website that provides detailed climate reports across the world, the average temperature in Yogyakarta throughout the year ranges from 23°C to 31°C.

Temperature ranged from 19 °C to 23°C from Jul. 5 to Jul. 14.

Head of Yogyakarta Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) Warjono in a written statement reported by Kompas said that temperatures in Yogyakarta ranged from 19°C to 23°C from Jul. 5 to Jul. 14.

He said the recent dip in temperatures is due to the movement of cold and dry air masses from Australia's monsoon winds, which bring cold and dry air.

The phenomenon also coincides with the peak of the dry season in Yogyakarta, which typically occurs between July and August.

The cold air could also be caused by relatively low cloud cover, which allows reflected heat from the earth's surface to escape without being trapped by clouds.

Cold weather to last till August

The cold temperatures in Yogyakarta are expected to last until August 2024.

The coldest temperature ever recorded in Yogyakarta was 17°C on Aug. 15, 2018, reported Antara.

Top image via AL FARIZ/Pexels