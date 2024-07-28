Back

Yishun Ring Road death: Man, 49, charged with murder

He faces the death penalty if convicted.

Lee Wei Lin | July 28, 2024, 11:04 AM

A 35-year-old man was found dead outside a Yishun Ring Road flat on Jul. 27.

Court documents have identified him as Fiqri Choo Iskandar.

Affendi Bin Yusoff, 49, was arrested at the scene of the crime, and was charged in court with murder on Jul. 28.

The alleged murder took place at about 8:37am, at a 10th-floor lift lobby of 803 Yishun Ring Road.

According to Affendi's charge sheet, he has been charged under section 300(a), which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

The accused has been remanded for further investigations.

"Kind and polite"

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Fiqri's parents passed away some time ago, and he lived with his aunt.

Residents who live in the same area shared with a Zaobao reporter that Fiqri was "friendly", although one noted that he would "sometimes look angry", and had spoken about being "bullied", but did not share details.

One mentioned that Fiqri, who reportedly had a mild intellectual disability, would sometimes make others feel "uncomfortable" when he went too close to them.

An 8world report also quoted a resident saying that Fiqri was a "kind and polite" person who would exchange pleasantries when taking the same elevator.

Top photos from Lianhe Zaobao

