Death reported at Yishun Ring Road HDB following 'fatal incident' on Jul. 27 morning

A "fatal incident" occurred at 803 Yishun Ring Road on Saturday morning (Jul. 27).

Large police presence was spotted in the area, multiple local media sources reported.

A covered body was seen lying near the lift landing on the 10th floor, according to The Straits Times (ST). A pool of blood was also observed.

Blood was also seen on the floor, parapet and walls of a unit.

According to ST, police officers were seen rummaging through a bin on the first floor.

A resident that spoke to 8 World said that they heard a young man shouting in the morning.

It is understood that a quarrel took place between two men, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

This is a developing story.

Top photo via Google Maps.