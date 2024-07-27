Death reported at Yishun Ring Road HDB following 'fatal incident' on Jul. 27 morning

A "fatal incident" occurred at 803 Yishun Ring Road on Saturday morning (Jul. 27).
Large police presence was spotted in the area, multiple local media sources reported.
A covered body was seen lying near the lift landing on the 10th floor, according to The Straits Times (ST). A pool of blood was also observed.
Blood was also seen on the floor, parapet and walls of a unit.
According to ST, police officers were seen rummaging through a bin on the first floor.
A resident that spoke to 8 World said that they heard a young man shouting in the morning.
It is understood that a quarrel took place between two men, Lianhe Zaobao reported.
This is a developing story.
Top photo via Google Maps.
