S'pore shuttler Yeo Jia Min wins 1st Paris Olympics match in under 22 minutes

Congrats.

Tanya Ong | July 27, 2024, 07:19 PM

Events

Singapore shuttler Yeo Jia Min has one victory in the bag after winning the women's singles Group I campaign at the Paris Olympics.

Yeo went up against Dorsa Yavarivafa, who competed for the Refugee Olympic Team (EOR), in a match that took place on Jul. 27.

Photo via Olympics website.

Yeo is currently ranked 20 in the world.

The first match lasted 10 minutes while the second match lasted 12 minutes.

Next, she will be facing Kate Foo Kune of Mauritius. Should she win this match, she will move on to the round of 16, which is the furthest Yeo has ever progressed in the Olympics.

This is Yeo's second time representing Singapore at the Olympics.

In July 2021, she was knocked out of the women's badminton singles competition at the Tokyo Olympics by a South Korean player ranked 12 places higher.

Terry Hee and Jessica Tan lost to Malaysia in mixed doubles

Meanwhile, shuttlers Terry Hee and Jessica Tan lost 23-21 and 21-12 to Malaysia's Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei in the mixed doubles.

The pair, who are husband and wife, is ranked 17 in the world.

They will have to beat China's Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping, who are ranked second in the world, in order to stand a chance of advancing to the quarter-finals.

Loh Kean Yew's first match will be against Czech badminton player Jan Louda on Jul. 29.

Top photo via Yeo Jia Min/Instagram and Pang Sheng Jun / Instagram stories

